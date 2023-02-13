How to unlock the Crossbow in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Sticks and stones may break your bones, but the crossbow will really hurt.

Five new weapons are joining the roster of guns in season two of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, but one of them has a special method of unlocking it when compared to the others.

“Silent and agile, this high-performance crossbow fires 20.0” bolts with exceptional lethality,” Activision’s description of the new weapon reads. “Exclusive customization, distinct functionality, and unique ammunition types put this weapon in a class of its own. Standard 20.0” bolts are recoverable, and are undetected by trophy systems.”

The ability to recover bolts from dead enemies might be a secret hack when it comes to Warzone 2. It remains to be seen how powerful the crossbow is, but not having to worry about ammunition might be a nice perk to using it while paired up with another primary weapon.

Here’s how to get the crossbow for your own arsenal in season two of CoD.

How to unlock the Crossbow in MW2 and Warzone 2

Image via Activision

To unlock the crossbow, players will need to complete a set of challenges in season two, titled Path of the Ronin.

“At the beginning of Season 02, the Path of the Ronin challenges will present all operators with seven challenges to be completed in Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2 based on the Seven Virtues of Bushido: Integrity, Respect, Courage, Honor, Compassion, Sincerity, and Loyalty,” Activision said. “Each challenge comes with a reward for completion, such as a Gun Screen or a Weapon Charm”

Once all seven challenges are completed, the crossbow will be unlocked for players to use.

This article will be updated on Feb. 15 when the full list of the Path of the Ronin challenges is made available.