How to play Gun Game in Modern Warfare 2

Leading up to the launch of season two in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 yesterday, Infinity Ward revealed that it would soon be spicing up its multiplayer playlist with the return of four popular modes seen in previous titles.

But aside from Infected, Grind, and Hardcore, the addition of Gun Game seemed to have especially caught the eye of many players in recent weeks. Initially released as a Wager Match game type in Black Ops (2010), the free-for-all deathmatch mode invites players to be the first in their lobbies to complete a circuit of ranged eliminations with 18 different weapons. Chaos ensues when players get melee-killed, which puts them one step behind the competition. To secure the win, the final stage calls for a Throwing Knife kill, inspiring another level of frenzied behavior.

For those looking to hop into some Gun Game lobbies, here’s how to access the new mode in MW2.

How to access Gun Game in MW2

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, it appears Gun Game is simply not in the public playlist rotation for Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer just yet (and not hidden somewhere within the unpopular UI).

For now, the Featured tab of the MW2 menu includes Quick Play, Season Two Mosh Pit, Infected, and HC Season Two Mosh Pit.

Screengrab via Activision

Unlike Raven Software with Warzone 2, Infinity Ward has yet to tweet out its MW2 playlist schedule update for the week of Feb. 15, so it remains to be seen if Gun Game will be added alongside Infected in the coming days, or if the two long-awaited modes will be splitting time in a rotation along with Grind.

In the meantime, Gun Game is available to play in private matches for those who don’t mind reaching out to others directly.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.