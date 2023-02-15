How to fix dev error 11642 in Modern Warfare 2

With the long-anticipated launch of season two in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 finally here, it’s perhaps no surprise that many seem to be encountering error codes once again.

Considering how popular both MW2 and Warzone 2 continue to be, dev errors notoriously tend to strike during patch days since there is a special surge of players rushing to hop back on the servers.

At the moment, one of the more common issues players seem to be dealing with is dev error 11642. Here’s everything to know about the latest dev error in CoD.

How to fix dev error 11642 in MW2

Fortunately, dev error 11642 does appear to be one that’s been encountered since the early days of Modern Warfare 2, making identifying a solution for it a bit easier.

Dev error 11642 is often found by those looking to run benchmark tests or play private matches in MW2, whether it be with friends or just bots. While trying to start the match, the error code will interrupt the process, giving little to no explanation as to what’s causing the issue.

At time of writing, Infinity Ward’s Trello board for MW2 doesn’t have dev error 11642 detailed in any of its known issue lists.

In the meantime, here are some quick methods that players can try to remedy the issue.

The first is simply ensuring that your hardware of choice has fully installed the season two update for MW2. The best way to accomplish this is by closing the game completely (such as closing the app on console) and restarting your gaming platform before booting the game back up.

Next, one odd workaround that’s been rumored to help is queueing for a public match, either solo or with your squad, and then backing out as soon as the match starts. You can then try to start up another benchmark test or private match.

Lastly, this is where things get pretty dicey, but some on PC have reported that messing with their graphics settings has helped them get their private matches going. The settings to try fiddling with in particular seem to be turning your custom frame rate limit to “Unlimited” and changing your display mode to “Fullscreen Borderless.”

These last two tweaks may only be temporary band-aids for what’s likely a bigger problem on the game’s side of things, so those still encountering the issue may need to wait for a patch.