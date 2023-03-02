Where to find the Science Center dead drop on Ashika Island in DMZ

In Warzone 2 DMZ, you can complete missions for four unique factions to progress in this game mode. These missions are divided across the Al Mazrah and Ashika Island maps, and you’ll need to visit both to complete specific objectives.

Some of the missions require you to find a dumpster dead drop at certain locations. These dead drops can be found all around the two maps, and you need to know the exact locations for them to complete faction missions.

Shock Value is a Tier Three Legion faction mission, and it has three different objectives that you must complete. For this mission, you need to gather certain items and deposit them at the dead drop near the Science Center on Ashika Island. Naturally, you need to know where the dumpster is to complete this mission quickly.

Here’s where to find the Science Center dumpster dead drop at Ashika Island in DMZ.

How to find the Science Center dead drop on Ashika Island in DMZ

Ashika Island is a far smaller map compared to Al Mazrah, and you’ll need to complete some of the faction missions here. If you have unlocked Tier Three for Legion, then select the Shock Value mission before queuing.

The three objectives for this faction mission are:

Place one car battery into the dead drop near the Science Center on Ashika Island.

Place five jumper cables in the same dead drop.

Place four batteries into the same dead drop.

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

The Science Center dead drop is located at map coordinate E4 on the northwestern side of the map. The dumpster is located east of the Town Center, and south of the Oganikku Farms POI. If you have visited the Ashika Power Plant before, then this dead drop will be easy to find as it’s located just west of the stronghold.

Check the white circle on the map image above to see the exact location of the Science Center dumpster dead drop.

To complete this mission quickly, you need to find one car battery, five jumper cables, and four batteries.

Once you have the items, head to the dead drop. Stand in front of the dumpster to interact with it, and simply deposit the items from your backpack.

Keep in mind that there are AI forces patrolling this area. We recommend completing this DMZ mission as quickly as possible as this location gets heavily crowded by AI reinforcements during the final phases of the match.