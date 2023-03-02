In Call of Duty DMZ, you can explore the Ashika Island and Al Mazrah maps to complete various faction missions and contracts. Some of these missions require you to complete certain objectives on a specific map. For this, you need to know both maps thoroughly, including their POIs, locked spaces, dumpster dead drop locations, vehicle spots, and more.

Dumpster dead drops are located on both maps, that’s why you need to know the exact locations for them to complete objectives in faction missions.

One of the White Lotus missions requires you to travel to the Al Sharim Pass dumpster dead drop to collect seven tracking devices. The Route Forward is a Tier 4 mission for White Lotus. There are three objectives that you need to complete for this mission. It is exceptionally tough, and you need to know which areas to visit to collect the tracking devices.

The other objectives of this mission require you to plant these tracking devices on AQ trucks at the Saddiq Cave Complex POI.

Here’s where to find the Al Sharim Pass dead drop in DMZ.

Where is the Al Sharim Pass dumpster dead drop in DMZ

The Route Forward faction mission for White Lotus has three objectives. The first objective requires you to visit the Al Sharim Pass dumpster dead drop and secure seven tracking devices. To get the trackers from the dead drop, you must visit the Al Sharim POI. It is located north of the Akhdar Village, and east of the Zaya Observatory POI.

After spawning on the map, use a vehicle to reach this area quickly. Remember, the Al Sharim POI is crawling with AI combatants, so be well-equipped before visiting this spot.

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

Once you reach the area, make your way to the northern side of the Al Sharim POI. Check the white circle on the map above to see the exact location of the Al Sharim dead drop. Stand in front of the dumpster and interact with it to collect the seven tracking devices.

Keep in mind that sometimes the Al Sharim POI will be a radioactive zone, meaning you’ll find the Chemist at this location. In case you spawn in a match with the Chemist at Al Sharim, we recommend getting gas masks first before visiting the area. Your health will get depleted inside the radioactive area if you do not have a gas mask.

After collecting the trackers, you need to head to the underground tunnels in the Sattiq Cave Complex POI. There will be an army of AI combatants down here, so be careful while infiltrating this area. After eliminating the opponents, you simply need to place the trackers on the vehicles in the underground tunnels.

Once the mission is complete, leave the area, and head for extraction.