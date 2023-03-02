Warzone 2’s DMZ mode is filled to the brim with challenges that’ll keep players entertained for hours on end. The loot that gamers can collect from these challenges, helps them stay alive as much as possible.

You’ll likely spend the majority of your time looking around, trying to find keys for areas that’ll give you the best loot imaginable, or you’ll be completing contracts that’ll give you money and XP for your next adventures.

Some challenges are difficult to complete, however. If you’re looking to complete the Paperweights Black Mous mission in DMZ, you’ve come to the right place.

How to complete the Paperweights Black Mous mission in DMZ?

Firstly, you’ll have to gear up and prepare for a fight. There’ll likely be players and enemies scattered around the areas you’re trekking through.

Once you’ve done that, head to the middle of D5 as shown below, and locate the crash site. This is where you’ll find a slip of paper, labeled “Shadow Company Letter.” For this mission, you’ll have to collect three different pieces of paper, and this is the first.

Each piece of paper will be on top of a box, so make sure you’re hopping on every box you can find.

The second box is northeast of the first, so head up the hill, until you see another large box to climb atop. Once you’ve collected that paper, you’ll be able to parachute onto the orange pipeline behind you. Walk along that until you see a cargo drop dangling from the pipes. The paper will be on top of that, next to a container.

Once you’ve got all three pieces of paper, you’ve completed the Paperweights Black Mous mission in DMZ; it’s as simple as that.