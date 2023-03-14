DMZ Exfil Tracking guide: How to plant tracking devices on 3 enemy exfil choppers

Warzone 2 has plenty of difficult challenges to complete, however, there’s one that stands out above the rest. You’ll likely be spending all your time finding keys, opening doors, and killing enemies scattered throughout Al Mazrah, but this mission, in particular, requires the utmost care.

You’ll be dropped into Al Mazrah, and you’ll need all the armor you can get, paired with smokes galore to get you in and out of a sticky situation as fast as possible. The mission we’re talking about involves you planting a tracking device on three separate enemy exfil helicopters.

You can do this solo, but it’ll be unbelievably difficult, so we recommend finding a friend or two.

How do I plant tracking devices on three enemy exfil choppers in Warzone 2’s DMZ?

Image via Activision

You’ll need to set yourself up in a sneaky spot. This could be in a bush, a small room, or even hidden in plain sight. Whichever way you approach it, you cannot be seen nor can you die.

Find an exfil location on your map (the blue person running to a door), and camp there until an enemy team decides to evacuate. There are several scattered across Al Mazrah. You can wait at the same one, or you can move along to the various other locations on the map.

As the helicopter slowly drops to the ground, wait until it’s landed. You’ll have 30 seconds to make your way over and plant the device on the back left side of the chopper.

Image via Activision

You cannot call the exfil, you’ll have to wait for an enemy to call it for you. You can have a teammate join another enemy team (if you’re lucky) to call them in for you. This will speed up the process.

Once you’ve completed planting three devices, there is one more step. You will have a short amount of time, which will appear on your screen, to make your way to the final extraction point. You will have to plant one last device on the back left side of the helicopter, and then you may exfil out of Al Mazrah.

This will take time, you will likely fail on your first attempt. Getting your teammate to switch teams and join back at the end is an incredibly effective way to complete the task. Just remember, you will be fighting teams and AI opponents, so bring your best aim.