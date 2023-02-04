Where to use the Al Bagra Munitions Storeroom key in DMZ | Al Bagra Munitions Storeroom loot location

In Call of Duty DMZ, players will come across several locked locations at the start of a match, and these can be unlocked to collect the loot from inside. Players can unlock various rooms, buildings, toolboxes, and other areas by acquiring specific keys for these locked locations. The Al Bagra Munitions Storeroom is one of the locked areas, and players need to know how to acquire and use its corresponding key.

Players can find keys by completing faction missions, grabbing them from loot caches and supply drops, eliminating AI forces, and completing HVT contracts. After extracting with a key, it is stored in the Key Inventory which can save up to 20 keys at a time. Before jumping into a game, make sure to equip the Al Bagra Munitions Storeroom key into the backpack from the loadout section. Remember, each key has three uses in DMZ, which means they can be used in different matches as well.

Here’s how to use the Al Bagra Munitions Storeroom key in Call of Duty DMZ.

How to unlock the Al Bagra Munitions Storeroom key in Call of Duty DMZ

Screengrab via Activision

The Al Bagra Munitions Storeroom is located at the Al Bagra Fortress POI on the southern end of the Al Mazrah map. Check the white circle on the map image above to see its exact location. After spawning on the map in DMZ, players must visit this location to unlock the Al Bagra Munitions Storeroom. Find a vehicle and head down to the Al Bagra Fortress island located south of the Al Malik Airport.

After reaching the island, players need to get inside the fortress. However, this area is swarming with AI forces, and most of them wear body armor. Likewise, the AI combatants carry weapons with multiple attachments, so it’s best to coordinate with teammates while eliminating these bots. The multiplayer mode of MW2 has the same location as a map, and it’s called Al Bagra Fortress. Visit the room with the prison cells and use the Al Bagra Munitions Storeroom key to unlock both cells.

Screengrab via Activision

Players will find a couple of loot caches in these cells, including a red loot crate with weapons, cash, and other equipment. Use the cash to buy different equipment or primary weapons from the Buy Station located nearby. After looting the Al Bagra Munitions Storeroom, it is best to exit this area and continue with other faction missions and contracts before extracting from the map.