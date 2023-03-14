Best DMZ keys: All keys tied to Season 02 missions

It can sometimes be overwhelming to look at your key stash in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. While the keys can be extremely valuable depending on what door or lock they open, players can often accumulate dozens of keys before they can even use one of them. As such, some players have ended up destroying some of the keys they don’t think they will need for Faction missions or to open a high-profile lock.

If you have fallen into this practice, you might want to check out the guide below to ensure you aren’t destroying any important keys. More specifically, you don’t want to destroy keys that are related in any way to Season 2 Faction missions in DMZ.

Best DMZ keys to keep in Season 2

Below, you will see a list of keys that are crucial to completing a Season 2 Faction mission in DMZ. As such, you do not want to destroy a key on this list unless you are absolutely positive you have already completed the mission involving it and no longer need it. If you have accidentally destroyed one of these keys, then you’ll have to head back out to either Al Mazrah or Ashika Island and find it again.

Al Mazrah Police Academy

Al Bagra Underground Key

Black Access Card

Blue Access Card

Control Tower Key

Ch. 7 Editorial Department Key

City Hall Key

Crane Control Room Key

Lost Room 403 Key

Mawizeh Resort Building Key

Research Center Key

Red Access Card

Sawah Hotel Room 302

Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Key

Tsuki Castle Weapons Locker Key

While these might not be the most valuable keys in terms of loot in DMZ, they will save you a ton of time if you come across the Faction mission that requires one of them. So if you have any of these currently in your key stash, leave them be until you reach the mission that calls for them.