After several months of online matches and regular season LAN events, the biggest tournament of the 2024 Call of Duty League season is finally here.

The 2024 CDL Championship Weekend—more popularly known as CoD Champs—will take place from July 18 to 21 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas. The end-of-season playoffs for competitive MW3 play looks to wrap up the 2024 CDL calendar and give fans an answer to who was the best team this year.

The schedule for the first day of CoD Champs 2024. Image via Call of Duty League

Through the regular season, there was a consensus group of teams at the top of the league—and each squad in the top four won one LAN event. The Toronto Ultra took home Major One in January, Atlanta FaZe won Major Two in March, OpTic Texas claimed Major Three in May, and the New York Subliners most recently hoisted the trophy at Major Four in June.

The Subliners are in a similar position to where they found themselves a year ago, too. New York won Major Five last year before also earning the crown at CoD Champs 2023, putting the majority of this roster in a position to go back-to-back at the end-of-season playoffs.

The initial bracket heading into the first day of CoD Champs 2024. Image via Call of Duty League

The biggest wild card heading into this premier tournament is also the league’s most popular team: OpTic Texas. After winning Major Three, OpTic went 1-6 in the online Major Four qualifiers and earned a top-12 finish at Major Four. This leaves fans wondering which version of OpTic will show up at the largest event of the year.

All of the action at CoD Champs 2024 can be watched on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel. Here are the results for the 2024 Call of Duty League Championship.

CoD Champs 2024 scores and results

Thursday, July 18

New York Subliners vs. Seattle Surge (winners bracket round one): 2pm CT

Atlanta FaZe vs. Miami Heretics (winners bracket round one): 3:30pm CT

Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves (winners bracket round one): 5pm CT

OpTic Texas vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas (winners bracket round one): 6:30pm CT

This article will be updated throughout CoD Champs 2024 from July 18 to 21.

