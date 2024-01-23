There is no need to leave your couch all weekend.

After a long offseason and short holiday break, the first Call of Duty League Major of the 2024 season is finally here.

The Major One qualifiers went just as most CoD esports fans probably expected, with a few surprises. The league’s undisputed top teams didn’t miss a beat as Atlanta FaZe went unbeaten in the first seven matches of professional MW3 play, and Toronto and New York only dropped one series each.

Meanwhile, Miami’s electrifying roster of Spanish talent put the league on notice in the first stage, including a dominant win over OpTic Texas, who travel to Boston with questions surrounding the star-studded cast of characters after two straight 3-0 losses. Let’s jump right into what fans can expect from CDL Major One in Boston.

2024 CDL Major One schedule

CDL Major One kicks off on Jan. 25, concludes on Jan. 28, and is hosted by the Boston Breach at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

All matches will be streamed exclusively on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel, or fans can tune in to watch parties hosted by streamers like Scump or ZooMaa.

2024 CDL Major One bracket

Here is the official bracket for Call of Duty’s first Major of the 2024 season.

All eyes will be on Miami vs. OpTic. Image via Activision

2024 CDL Major One scores and results

Day one (Jan. 25)

Los Angeles Guerillas vs. Atlanta FaZe: 12:30pm CT

12:30pm CT Minnesota RØKKR vs. New York Subliners: 2pm CT

2pm CT Seattle Surge vs. Toronto Ultra: 3:30pm CT

3:30pm CT OpTic Texas vs Miami Heretics: 5pm CT

This article will be regularly updated throughout the tournament, which ends on Jan. 28.