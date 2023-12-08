It’s once again time for another season of the Call of Duty League.

After what felt like one of the longest offseasons in Call of Duty esports history, the 2024 CDL season is officially beginning Dec. 8 with online qualifier matches for Major One. Each of the 12 CDL franchises will play seven best-of-five series on Modern Warfare 3 to determine their seeding at the first LAN event of the year, which will be held in Boston from Jan. 25 to 28.

Schedule for the qualifier matches from Dec. 8 to 10. Image via Call of Duty League

As is tradition for any Call of Duty esports offseason, there are plenty of roster, rule, and format changes that have taken place since the New York Subliners hoisted the trophy at CoD Champs 2023 in June. Every single team—including the defending champion Subliners—made at least one roster change heading into the 2024 season.

Some of the most notable player moves include Kenny and Pred joining OpTic Texas, Envoy taking his talents to the Toronto Ultra, and Drazah signing with the Atlanta FaZe. There were even a couple rebrands, again, with the Miami Heretics replacing the Florida Mutineers and the Royal Ravens relocating from London to Carolina.

A new season also means it’s time for a new game to compete on. But at launch, MW3 only featured original MW2 multiplayer maps, which means there will be plenty of familiar battlefields for longtime fans of the franchise to watch CDL action on this year. And speaking of watching the action, the CDL is now exclusively streaming on YouTube again this season after being on both Twitch and YouTube last year.

Here are the results of every qualifier match for the first Major of the 2024 CDL season.

2024 CDL Major One qualifier scores and results

Friday, Dec. 8

Atlanta FaZe vs. Boston Breach

Atlanta lead 2-1

Karachi Hardpoint: 250-238 Atlanta

Karachi Search and Destroy: 6-5 Atlanta

Invasion Control: 3-1 Boston

This article will be updated throughout the Major One qualifiers, which run until Jan. 21. (There will be a slight holiday break between Dec. 17 and Jan. 12.)