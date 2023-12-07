Call of Duty League confirms where you can watch 2024 matches one day before season starts

Roughly 24 hours before the 2024 Call of Duty League season is set to begin, we finally know where matches will be streamed—and the answer will disappoint some competitive CoD fans.

The 2024 CDL season will be exclusively streamed on YouTube, the league confirmed today. The 2023 CDL season made a full-time transition from YouTube to Twitch, and the move paid dividends. The streaming platform opened the door for Scump, ZooMaa, and other community members to host watch parties during matches, which caused a massive spike in viewership.

The Call of Duty League goes back to YouTube exclusivity. Photo via Call of Duty League

Scump’s first stream during Major Two qualifiers shattered expectations, peaking at around 95,000 viewers. Then, Major Three became the most-watched CDL event of all time as Scump’s stream and the CDL broadcast combined for a peak viewership count of 335,170.

Watch parties continued to draw in large audiences and Scump became the seventh most-watched American Twitch streamer in the first half of 2023. But the CDL started multi-streaming on YouTube in the second half of the season, and reports suggested the league would make a permanent move away from Twitch for the upcoming season. As of today, that move is now official.

CDL returns to YouTube full-time for 2024 season

On Dec. 7, the Call of Duty League released a press release, announcing where fans can expect to watch this year’s matches. “The 2023-2024 CDL season will exclusively broadcast in 4K on YouTube Gaming starting December 8 at 12 PM PST/3PM EST on youtube.com/codleague,” the press release reads.

Despite the CDL moving to YouTube, watch parties are still available. The league released an application for streamers to start hosting watch parties on YouTube during week two of the Major One Qualifiers on Dec. 15 and watch parties will continue throughout the entire stage after that date.

Since this news broke, Scump and ZooMaa both said on Twitter that they’ll be streaming on YouTube and Twitch. ZooMaa said “Twitch will have no gameplay,” though.

The 2024 CDL season officially begins tomorrow, Dec. 8, at 2pm CT.