After weeks of qualifying matches, the second Major of the 2024 Call of Duty League season is finally here. The top MW3 teams are set to go up against each other in Miami from March 21 to 24.

There weren’t many surprises at the top of the standings following the Major Two online qualifiers. OpTic Texas won all seven qualifying matches, while the New York Subliners only dropped one series (against OpTic). Meanwhile, Toronto and FaZe rounded out the top four spots. After slow starts to the season, Vegas and the Los Angeles Thieves had a bounce-back qualifying stage. The same can’t be said for the RØKKR, Guerrillas, and Surge, however, who each only won one series.

Most Call of Duty fans expect the top four teams to cruise through Major Two until going up against each other. But in the final week of qualifying matches, the Los Angeles Guerrillas took down the Atlanta FaZe and proved that upsets are always possible.

Here’s what you need to know about Major Two of the 2024 CDL season.

Where to watch CDL Major Two

All CDL Major Two matches will be streamed from the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel. Fans will also have the option to tune in to watch parties hosted by the likes of CoD legend Scump or with former professional player ZooMaa on their YouTube channels.

CDL Major Two bracket

The bracket before day one of CDL Major Two. Image via Activision

CDL Major Two schedule and results

Thursday, March 21

Vegas Legion vs. Toronto Ultra: 12:30pm CT

Boston Breach vs. New York Subliners: 2pm CT

Miami Heretics vs. OpTic Texas: 3:30pm CT

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Atlanta FaZe: 5pm CT

