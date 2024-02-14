Call of Duty League 2024 Major Two qualifiers: Schedule, results, more

Following a short break after Major One, the next stage of Call of Duty League online qualifiers is scheduled for Major Two.
CDL Rostermania started early in 2024, as several teams shuffled their lineups after disappointing starts to the season. Boston didn’t win a single map in front of its home crowd, so the Breach responded by dropping Capsidal for Asim. The Los Angeles Thieves also didn’t hesitate to shuffle the deck, swapping out Cammy and JoeDecieves for Nastie and Kremp.
None of the previous moves caught fans by surprise, but community members were shocked when Vegas announced Standy is no longer a part of the Legion, and Seattle moved on from iLLeY, who had an impressive first few matches.
The league itself also underwent a few changes during the break. For Major Two Qualifier matches, there are new Hardpoint hills and spawns, and Rio replaced Skidrow Search and Destroy and Terminal Hardpoint. Let’s jump right into when we can expect to see all of the new-look rosters in action. Here is the first slate of Major Two qualifier matches for the 2024 CDL season.
2024 CDL Major Two qualifier scores and results
Friday, Feb. 16
- Toronto Ultra vs. Miami Heretics: 12 PM PST, 3 PM EST, 8 PM GMT
- New York Subliners vs. Carolina Royal Ravens: 1:30 PM PST, 4:30 PM EST, 9:30 PM GMT
Saturday, Feb. 17
- Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Boston Breach: 12 PM PST, 3 PM EST, 8 PM GMT
- Miami Heretics vs. Atlanta FaZe: 1:30 PM PST, 4:30 PM EST, 9:30 PM GMT
- Seattle Surge vs. New York Subliners: 3 PM PST, 6 PM EST, 11 PM GMT
Sunday, Feb. 18
- Las Vegas Legion vs. Los Angeles Guerillas: 12 PM PST, 3 PM EST, 8 PM GMT
- Minnesota RØKKR vs. Toronto Ultra: 1:30 PM PST, 4:30 PM EST, 9:30 PM GMT
- OpTic Texas vs. LA Thieves: 3 PM PST, 6 PM EST, 11 PM GMT