Call of Duty League 2024 Major Two qualifiers: Schedule, results, more

Following a short break after Major One, the next stage of Call of Duty League online qualifiers is scheduled for Major Two.

CDL Rostermania started early in 2024, as several teams shuffled their lineups after disappointing starts to the season. Boston didn’t win a single map in front of its home crowd, so the Breach responded by dropping Capsidal for Asim. The Los Angeles Thieves also didn’t hesitate to shuffle the deck, swapping out Cammy and JoeDecieves for Nastie and Kremp.

None of the previous moves caught fans by surprise, but community members were shocked when Vegas announced Standy is no longer a part of the Legion, and Seattle moved on from iLLeY, who had an impressive first few matches.

Plenty of new teams to keep an eye on in the CDL. Photo via Call of Duty League

The league itself also underwent a few changes during the break. For Major Two Qualifier matches, there are new Hardpoint hills and spawns, and Rio replaced Skidrow Search and Destroy and Terminal Hardpoint. Let’s jump right into when we can expect to see all of the new-look rosters in action. Here is the first slate of Major Two qualifier matches for the 2024 CDL season.

2024 CDL Major Two qualifier scores and results

Friday, Feb. 16

Toronto Ultra vs. Miami Heretics: 12 PM PST, 3 PM EST, 8 PM GMT

12 PM PST, 3 PM EST, 8 PM GMT New York Subliners vs. Carolina Royal Ravens: 1:30 PM PST, 4:30 PM EST, 9:30 PM GMT

Saturday, Feb. 17

Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Boston Breach: 12 PM PST, 3 PM EST, 8 PM GMT

12 PM PST, 3 PM EST, 8 PM GMT Miami Heretics vs. Atlanta FaZe: 1:30 PM PST, 4:30 PM EST, 9:30 PM GMT

1:30 PM PST, 4:30 PM EST, 9:30 PM GMT Seattle Surge vs. New York Subliners: 3 PM PST, 6 PM EST, 11 PM GMT

Sunday, Feb. 18