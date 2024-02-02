Category:
CoD

CDL rostermania 2024: All confirmed roster changes and rumors

CDL rostermania kicked off early in 2024.
Ryan Lemay
Published: Feb 2, 2024 02:29 pm
Photo via Call of Duty League

Disappointing results at the first Major of the 2024 Call of Duty League season and in the first set of online qualifiers have forced several teams to look in the mirror and ask difficult questions about their current rosters.

Toronto only lost two total maps at Major One as the Ultra cruised to an easy victory in Boston at the end of January. FaZe and OpTic rounded out a rather predictable top three, while the reigning world champs, New York, fell flat. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Guerrillas, Minnesota, and Carolina all entered the season with question marks surrounding them, but each team exceeded expectations in Boston.

CDL 2023 crowd.
Several CDL rosters will look different in stage two. Photo via Call of Duty League

For everyone else, the two-week break between Major One and the Major Two qualifiers is an opportunity to learn the new Hardpoint hills and spawns with a revamped roster. Here are all the CoD roster moves we know about so far ahead of Major Two.

Official CDL rostermania moves

Feb. 2

CDL 2024 roster rumors

Feb. 2: Asim is expected to sign with the Boston Breach.

Feb. 1:

  • Seattle Surge is reportedly making a roster change.

Jan. 31:

CDL 2024 teams

Heading into the Major Two online qualifiers, here are the current Call of Duty League rosters. We expect these teams to make more changes before the next stage of matches starts.

TEAMPLAYERSSUBSTITUTE(S)
Atlanta FaZeaBeZy, Simp, Cellium, DrazahClassic
Boston BreachSnoopy, SlasheR, Priestahh, —Pentagrxm
Miami HereticsVikul, Mettalz, EriKBooM, LuckyJurNii
Carolina Royal RavensTJHaLy, Clayster, FeLo, GwinnReeaL
LA GuerrillasAssault, Diamondcon, Estreal, FameFlames
LA ThievesGhosty, Afro, Nastie, KrempJoeDeceives
Minnesota RØKKRAccuracy, Lynz, Vivid, Owakening
New York SublinersHyDra, Skyz, KiSMET, Sib
OpTic TexasShotzzy, Dashy, Pred, Kenny
Seattle SurgeAbuzah, iLLeY, Arcitys, Huke
Toronto UltraInsight, Scrappy, CleanX, Envoy
Vegas LegionAttach, Nero, Purj, Standy
