Hardpoint, a Call of Duty staple, is back for Modern Warfare 3 and brings the team-oriented mode to the classic Modern Warfare 2 maps for the first time ever.
Each map possesses five hardpoints, each open for capture for 60 seconds. Your team must solely enter and hold within the hardpoint zone, scoring a point for every second held. After a minute the point will rotate to a new location—but the order of the spots is always the same. If you know when and where the next hardpoint will spawn, you’ll have a huge leg-up over your opponent.
The Hardpoint game mode is also featured in the Call of Duty League, the game’s top-flight competition for the pros, but not every map is selected as it may lack the proper edge a competitive map needs.
Here is the Hardpoint rotation order for each map in MW3, starting with those chosen for the CDL.
All Hardpoint locations and rotation orders in MW3
All Call of Duty League MW3 Hardpoint maps
Five Hardpoint maps were chosen for the first stage of the CDL: Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, Sub Base, and Terminal, according to Competitive Settings V 1.0. We’ll see these maps for the first time in action on Dec. 8. As new updates are made to the CDL rulebook, check back over time in case certain maps are rotated in or out of the competitive pool.
Invasion
Karachi
Skidrow
Sub Base
Terminal
All other MW3 Hardpoint maps
The remaining 11 maps were not chosen in the first round of CDL Hardpoint picks, and for the most part, there’s a good reason. The map needs to be sized well and offers a great mix of combat styles or balanced points across all five capture zones.
These maps simply don’t cut the mustard, but you can still play them in MW3’s multiplayer.