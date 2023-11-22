One, two, three, four, five, one again.

Hardpoint, a Call of Duty staple, is back for Modern Warfare 3 and brings the team-oriented mode to the classic Modern Warfare 2 maps for the first time ever.

Each map possesses five hardpoints, each open for capture for 60 seconds. Your team must solely enter and hold within the hardpoint zone, scoring a point for every second held. After a minute the point will rotate to a new location—but the order of the spots is always the same. If you know when and where the next hardpoint will spawn, you’ll have a huge leg-up over your opponent.

The Hardpoint game mode is also featured in the Call of Duty League, the game’s top-flight competition for the pros, but not every map is selected as it may lack the proper edge a competitive map needs.

Here is the Hardpoint rotation order for each map in MW3, starting with those chosen for the CDL.

All Hardpoint locations and rotation orders in MW3

All Call of Duty League MW3 Hardpoint maps

Five Hardpoint maps were chosen for the first stage of the CDL: Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, Sub Base, and Terminal, according to Competitive Settings V 1.0. We’ll see these maps for the first time in action on Dec. 8. As new updates are made to the CDL rulebook, check back over time in case certain maps are rotated in or out of the competitive pool.

Invasion

We lose the bottom third of the map here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Karachi

Quite a compact set of hardpoints. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Skidrow

A great balance of long and short sight lines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sub Base

Good luck holding point one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Terminal

The last of the current pool of CDL Hardpoint maps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All other MW3 Hardpoint maps

The remaining 11 maps were not chosen in the first round of CDL Hardpoint picks, and for the most part, there’s a good reason. The map needs to be sized well and offers a great mix of combat styles or balanced points across all five capture zones.

These maps simply don’t cut the mustard, but you can still play them in MW3’s multiplayer.

Afghan

Hope you’ve got a Trophy System for point one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Derail

A bit too large for Hardpoint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Estate

A sniper’s paradise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Favela

As chaotic as the infrastructure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Highrise

A fun map for Hardpoint that didn’t make the CDL cut. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Quarry

Plenty of elevation changes here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rundown

Does Rundown actually have any fans? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rust

I can’t believe this didn’t make the cut! (Sarcasm) Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scrapyard

Slightly too small for Hardpoint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Underpass

From KorTac spawn to Specgru in 60 seconds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wasteland