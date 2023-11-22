All MW3 Hardpoint rotations

A squad of players fires their guns in Call of Duty.
Image via Activision

Hardpoint, a Call of Duty staple, is back for Modern Warfare 3 and brings the team-oriented mode to the classic Modern Warfare 2 maps for the first time ever.

Each map possesses five hardpoints, each open for capture for 60 seconds. Your team must solely enter and hold within the hardpoint zone, scoring a point for every second held. After a minute the point will rotate to a new location—but the order of the spots is always the same. If you know when and where the next hardpoint will spawn, you’ll have a huge leg-up over your opponent.

The Hardpoint game mode is also featured in the Call of Duty League, the game’s top-flight competition for the pros, but not every map is selected as it may lack the proper edge a competitive map needs.

Here is the Hardpoint rotation order for each map in MW3, starting with those chosen for the CDL.

All Hardpoint locations and rotation orders in MW3

All Call of Duty League MW3 Hardpoint maps

Five Hardpoint maps were chosen for the first stage of the CDL: Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, Sub Base, and Terminal, according to Competitive Settings V 1.0. We’ll see these maps for the first time in action on Dec. 8. As new updates are made to the CDL rulebook, check back over time in case certain maps are rotated in or out of the competitive pool.

Invasion

An overhead shot of Invasion in Modern Warfare 3 with the five hardpoints marked in order.
We lose the bottom third of the map here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Karachi

An overhead shot of Karachi in Modern Warfare 3 with the five hardpoints marked in order.
Quite a compact set of hardpoints. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Skidrow

An overhead shot of Skidrow in Modern Warfare 3 with the five hardpoints marked in order.
A great balance of long and short sight lines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sub Base

An overhead shot of Sub Base in Modern Warfare 3 with the five hardpoints marked in order.
Good luck holding point one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Terminal

An overhead shot of Terminal in Modern Warfare 3 with the five hardpoints marked in order.
The last of the current pool of CDL Hardpoint maps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All other MW3 Hardpoint maps

The remaining 11 maps were not chosen in the first round of CDL Hardpoint picks, and for the most part, there’s a good reason. The map needs to be sized well and offers a great mix of combat styles or balanced points across all five capture zones.

These maps simply don’t cut the mustard, but you can still play them in MW3’s multiplayer.

Afghan

An overhead shot of Afghan in Modern Warfare 3 with the five hardpoints marked in order.
Hope you’ve got a Trophy System for point one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Derail

An overhead shot of Derail in Modern Warfare 3 with the five hardpoints marked in order.
A bit too large for Hardpoint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Estate

An overhead shot of Estate in Modern Warfare 3 with the five hardpoints marked in order.
A sniper’s paradise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Favela

An overhead shot of Favela in Modern Warfare 3 with the five hardpoints marked in order.
As chaotic as the infrastructure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Highrise

An overhead shot of Highrise in Modern Warfare 3 with the five hardpoints marked in order.
A fun map for Hardpoint that didn’t make the CDL cut. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Quarry

An overhead shot of Quarry in Modern Warfare 3 with the five hardpoints marked in order.
Plenty of elevation changes here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rundown

An overhead shot of Rundown in Modern Warfare 3 with the five hardpoints marked in order.
Does Rundown actually have any fans? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rust

An overhead shot of Rust in Modern Warfare 3 with the five hardpoints marked in order.
I can’t believe this didn’t make the cut! (Sarcasm) Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scrapyard

An overhead shot of Scrapyard in Modern Warfare 3 with the five hardpoints marked in order.
Slightly too small for Hardpoint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Underpass

An overhead shot of Underpass in Modern Warfare 3 with the five hardpoints marked in order.
From KorTac spawn to Specgru in 60 seconds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wasteland

An overhead shot of Wasteland in Modern Warfare 3 with the five hardpoints marked in order.
Way, way too big for Hardpoint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

