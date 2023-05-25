After months of competitive Modern Warfare 2 action, the final tournament of the 2023 Call of Duty League regular season is underway.

The Toronto Ultra is hosting Major Five at the Mattamy Athletic Centre from May 25 to 28. For at least four of the 12 CDL franchises, this $500,000 LAN event will be their final showing of the 2023 season. But the top-eight teams in the league still have the end-of-season playoffs to look forward to in Vegas from June 15 to 18.

Initial bracket for Major Five. | Image via Call of Duty League

While all of the teams in attendance this weekend will be vying to be the last squad standing, a few franchises are still in a fight for a spot at CoD Champs 2023. The Boston Breach, Seattle Surge, Minnesota RØKKR, and Vegas Legion are all within 30 CDL Points of one another—and only three of them will qualify for the playoffs. With Major Five being their last chance to earn CDL Points, these four squads can’t hold anything back if they don’t want their season to end this weekend.

Looking at the Major Five qualifier matches that took place between May 5 and 21, OpTic Texas enter this tournament with a 5-0 performance. Atlanta FaZe were right behind them at 4-1, and then six squads were tied at 3-2. Most surprisingly, the Major Four champion Los Angeles Thieves went 1-4 and will enter Major Five in the losers bracket.

Four-day schedule for Major Five. | Image via Call of Duty League

Here are the scores for all of the matches at the 2023 Call of Duty League’s fifth Major.

2023 CDL Major Five scores and results

Thursday, May 25

Atlanta FaZe vs. Vegas Legion

Atlanta lead 2-0

Embassy Hardpoint: 250-179 Atlanta

El Asilo Search and Destroy: 6-1 Atlanta

This article will be regularly updated as Major Five takes place from May 25 to 28.

