Jackpot: CDL heads to Sin City for CoD Champs 2023

Grab your poker chips and two-foot-high margarita drinks, CDL fans. The Call of Duty League is heading to Las Vegas for its Championship Weekend, and it’s coming up soon.

The league confirmed the dates and location for the upcoming CoD Champs weekend today, which will take place from June 15 to 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada, marking the first time that CDL Champs will be held someplace other than Los Angeles.

#CDL2023 CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND IS HEADED TO VEGAS 🃏



🗓️ June 15-18

🏟️ Thomas & Mack Center UNLV

🎫 Pre-sale 4/19 & On-sale 4/21



Who's coming through? 👇 pic.twitter.com/zgHxYbttZe — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 17, 2023

The event will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of UNLV. The pre-sale for the tournament will begin on April 19 before going on sale to the public on April 21. A three-day pass for the event costs $50, individual passes are $25, and Championship Sunday tickets are sold separately at $50 apiece.

The venue seats over 19,000 and is the home of the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels basketball team, so it’s a legitimate stadium that the CDL will be looking to fill to the brim with CoD esports fans cheering on their favorite teams and players.

Related: Call of Duty League returns to YouTube in non-exclusive deal. Here’s why that’s great for the CDL

After this weekend, the league has one more Major tournament left before Champs, so teams at the bottom of the standings looking to improve their seeding for the final LAN of the year will need to turn things around quickly to make it as high as they can.

The CDL season continues this weekend with Major Four, beginning with Los Angeles Thieves vs. Minnesota RØKKR on April 20 at 12:30pm CT.