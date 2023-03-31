The journey for Scrappy and Toronto to defend their title starts here.

After what felt like a long two-week break, the Call of Duty League is back. The Toronto Ultra hoisted the 2023 CDL Major Three trophy on March 12, and now, it’s finally time for the Major Four qualifiers.

From March 31 to April 16, each CDL franchise will play five qualifier matches to determine their seeding for Major Four, which will take place in Columbus, Ohio from April 20 to 23 with no fans in attendance. Most of these qualifiers will be played online, but in the case of the Minnesota RØKKR, they’ll be competing in a “Home Series” LAN event in Wisconsin on April 1.

Schedule for the qualifier matches from March 31 to April 2. | Image via Call of Duty League

Minnesota are one of the teams that a lot of CDL fans will have their eyes on heading into the Major Four qualifiers. The RØKKR benched world champion Attach on March 28 and replaced him with up-and-coming amateur player Fame.

The Vegas Legion also made a roster move, signing the recently-released Standy in place of 2ReaL. And the London Royal Ravens are giving amateur player Ulisses the opportunity to make his CDL debut by inserting him into the lineup to replace PaulEhx.

With only two Majors remaining in the 2023 regular season, every match from this point forward is that much more crucial for teams trying to secure enough CDL Points to qualify for the end-of-season playoffs. Here are all the scores for the 2023 CDL Major Four qualifiers.

2023 CDL Major Four qualifier scores and results

Friday, March 31

Boston Breach vs. Vegas Legion

Vegas win 3-1

Al Bagra Fortress Hardpoint: 250-249 Vegas

El Asilo Search and Destroy: 6-4 Vegas

Himmelmatt Expo Control: 3-1 Boston

Embassy Hardpoint: 250-182 Vegas

This article will be updated until the Major Four qualifiers conclude on April 16.