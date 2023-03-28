Minnesota RØKKR benches star player Attach ahead of CDL Major 4

The Minnesota RØKKR is making a massive roster change following a disappointing performance in the 2023 Call of Duty League’s Major Three cycle.

Former 2015 CoD world champion Attach has been benched, Minnesota announced today. He’ll be replaced by amateur player Kevin “Fame” Bonanno, who was signed as a substitute for the organization last July. RØKKR’s lineup heading into CDL Major Four will consist of Afro, Bance, Cammy, and Fame.

Røkkr updates heading into the Home Series. pic.twitter.com/o43UD0u7Qp — Minnesota RØKKR (@ROKKR) March 28, 2023

Minnesota most notably earned a third-place finish at the CDL’s second Major of 2023 in Boston in February. However, the team has struggled since then, and went winless in the online qualifying matches for Major Three. After getting swept by the Los Angeles Thieves in their only series of the OpTic Texas Major earlier this month, the RØKKR find themselves on an eight-match losing streak at the moment.

Fame enters the lineup with the tough task of trying to fill the shoes of an extremely popular player in Attach while also looking to help Minnesota turn things around. The RØKKR are in eighth place in the CDL Points standings right now, just 20 points ahead of the ninth-place Vegas Legion—who also recently made a change by bringing in former Minnesota player Standy. With only the top eight franchises qualifying for CoD Champs at the end of the year, every match from this point forward will be crucial to Minnesota’s postseason aspirations.

“We gotta make sure that we’re staying competitive throughout this entire stage and throughout the rest of the season,” Minnesota coach Loony said. “The first step is bringing in Fame. We’re going to continue to evaluate the team throughout this stage after the home series and if further change is needed, we will be making it because again we want to be competing for championships.”

Fame will make his CDL debut when the RØKKR face off against the Florida Mutineers in their first qualifier match for Major Four on April 1.