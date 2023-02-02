A new era of the Call of Duty League is officially underway.

The CDL is set to host its first major LAN event following the surprising midseason retirement of CoD legend Scump last month. And Major Two of the 2023 season will be the first CDL tournament hosted by the Boston Breach. From Feb. 2 to 5, the 12 franchises will battle it out at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway for their share of CDL Points and the $500,000 prize pool.

Initial bracket for Major Two. | Image via Call of Duty League

Despite Scump’s retirement, OpTic Texas still enter Major Two as title contenders. The new-look squad of Shotzzy, iLLeY, Dashy, and Huke went 4-1 in the latest set of online qualifier matches to secure the No. 1 seed. The Toronto Ultra also went 4-1, with their lone loss coming against OpTic.

Several teams went 3-2 in the qualifiers, including the defending Major champion New York Subliners and the Atlanta FaZe. Meanwhile, the revamped Los Angeles Guerrillas roster featuring three-fourths of the franchise’s academy team to start the year has turned heads early on despite a 2-3 series record in the online matches over the last three weeks.

Complete four-day schedule for Major Two. | Image via Call of Duty League

It feels like several teams have a legitimate chance to win Major Two, which means competitive Call of Duty fans should be treated to some exhilarating matches over the next few days. Here are the results for Major Two of the 2023 CDL season, updated with the most recent match at the top.

Friday, Feb. 2

New York Subliners vs. Minnesota RØKKR

Series tied 2-2

Breenbergh Hotel Hardpoint: 250-153 New York

Breenbergh Hotel Search and Destroy: 6-4 Minnesota

El Asilo Control: 3-2 Minnesota

Embassy Hardpoint: 234-184 New York

This article will be updated until Major Two ends on Feb. 5.