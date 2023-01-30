The 2023 Call of Duty League season is kicking into high gear. It’s already time for the league’s second Major event of the season and every team will be looking to take home the trophy along with the $200,000 grand prize and lion’s share of CDL Points.
The CDL’s Major Two tournament hosted by the Boston Breach is the place to be for CoD esports fans this weekend, but fans at home can still snag some sweet loot simply by watching the tournament on Twitch.
As part of the league’s partnership with Twitch, CDL fans can earn in-game loot just by watching the tournament and rooting for their favorite teams this weekend. It takes some work by linking a couple of accounts, but once it’s done, viewers only need to kick back and enjoy to get some in-game items for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.
Here are all of the viewership drops for CDL’s Major 2 and how to get them.
All CDL Major 2 Twitch drops
CDL Major 2 Twitch drops for Feb. 2 – Thursday
- One hour: 60 Minute Double XP Token
- One hour: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP token
- One hour and 30 minutes: Groundhog Shadow emblem
CDL Major 2 Twitch drops for Feb. 3 – Friday
- One hour: 60 Minute Double XP token
- One hour: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP token
- One hour and 30 minutes: Route Man Gets Paid calling card
- Two hours: Full Sailed emblem
CDL Major 2 Twitch drops for Feb. 4 – Saturday
- One hour: 60 Minute Double XP token
- One hour: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP token
- One hour and 30 minutes: GG weapon sticker
- Two hours: Cooking Up Some Dubs calling card
CDL Major 2 Twitch drops for Feb. 5 – Sunday
- One hour: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP token
- One hour: Iced Out weapon blueprint
- One hour and 30 minutes: 60 Minute Double XP token
- Two hours: Salty emblem
How to redeem CDL Major 2 Twitch drops
Here’s how to earn the Twitch drops during CDL’s Major 2 tournament:
- Link your Activision account with your Twitch account. This can be done on the Activision website.
- Go to a participating live channel, including Call of Duty.
- Start watching the stream to earn the drops, which can be tracked in your Drops inventory on Twitch.
- Read more about Major Two’s viewership rewards on the CDL website.