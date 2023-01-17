Scump unexpectedly retires in the middle of his final season of competitive Call of Duty

In an emotional goodbye message surrounded by friends, family, and teammates, Call of Duty legend Seth “Scump” Abner has retired from competitive play in the middle of what was supposed to be his final season.

The legendary face of OpTic announced prior to the start of the 2023 Call of Duty League season that this would be his final year as a pro. But after one event and in the middle of online qualifiers for the second Major of Modern Warfare 2, he has officially retired from playing competitively.

THANKS FOR EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/AiVYCvp9i3 — OpTic Scump (@scump) January 17, 2023

In the goodbye video, titled “THANKS FOR EVERYTHING,” Scump confirmed that Brandon “Dashy” Otell will be back in OpTic’s starting lineup in his place.

“With the addition of Brandon back, I hope people are happy with the new roster,” Scump said as part of his farewell speech. “I think you guys are going to be disgusting. Bringing Brandon back made sense; life’s too short to hold grudges or be mad at each other. I hope he uses this opportunity to be a good teammate. I’m falling down so [Dashy] can go up.”

Dashy was not in attendance for Scump’s in-person farewell gathering. OpTic Texas tweeted confirmation of Dashy’s return to the starting lineup minutes after Scump posted his retirement speech.

In his speech, Scump spoke openly about the struggles of managing competitive focus, content creation, and fan interaction all at once, and admitted that he was “on the fence” about even competing at all during this season.

“It’s not a sad night. It’s a happy night. It’s a new chapter in my life. So let’s have some fun,” an emotional Scump said to end the video.