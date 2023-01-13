The first official matches for 2023 in the 2023 Call of Duty League are set to kick off on Jan. 13, with the opening qualifier matches for Major Two. The Major qualifiers will eventually lead to the Boston Major in February at the MGM Music Hall, with another set of vital CDL Points on the line for teams with goals of reaching Champs.

A lot has happened between the conclusion of Major One and now. The reigning champions in the New York Subliners found out they would not be hosting their own Major later in the year. The L.A. Guerrillas subbed in an entirely new starting roster around Arcitys via academy players Assault, Exceed, and JoeDeceives.

Former LAG starter Huke has joined OpTic, reuniting with Shotzzy and iLLeY, as the Green Wall moves on from AR legend Dashy and hopes the title-winning former Empire trio can gift Scump one final trophy.

Schedule for the qualifier matches from Jan. 13 to 15. | Image via Call of Duty League

Each team at the qualifiers will play five online matches over three weeks, which will determine seeding for all 12 teams at Major Two, a step up from the four matches over two weeks during qualifiers from Major One. The top eight from the qualifiers will have the advantage of starting in the upper bracket. All matches will be watchable on Twitch, with three matches broadcast on Friday and Sunday, and four on Saturday.

Here are the results from the qualifying matches for Major Two of the 2023 CDL season.

Friday, Jan. 13

Toronto Ultra vs. London Royal Ravens

Toronto lead 1-0

Mercado Las Almas Hardpoint: 250-166 Toronto

Boston Breach vs. Minnesota RØKKR

Vegas Legion vs. Seattle Surge

Saturday, Jan. 14

Florida Mutineers vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Minnesota RØKKR vs. London Royal Ravens

Atlanta FaZe vs. Seattle Surge

Los Angeles Thieves vs. New York Subliners

Sunday, Jan. 15

Toronto Ultra vs. Florida Mutineers

OpTic Texas vs. Boston Breach

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Friday, Jan. 20

New York Subliners vs. Florida Mutineers

Seattle Surge vs. OpTic Texas

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Toronto Ultra

Saturday, Jan. 21

Boston Breach vs. Vegas Legion

Los Angeles Thieves vs. London Royal Ravens

Toronto Ultra vs. OpTic Texas

Atlanta FaZe vs. Minnesota RØKKR

Sunday, Jan. 22

Vegas Legion vs. London Royal Ravens

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Minnesota RØKKR

New York Subliners vs. Atlanta FaZe

Friday, Jan. 27

Florida Mutineers vs. London Royal Ravens

Vegas Legion vs. New York Subliners

Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Saturday, Jan. 28

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Toronto Ultra

Vegas Legion vs. OpTic Texas

Boston Breach vs. Florida Mutineers

Seattle Surge vs. New York Subliners

Sunday, Jan. 29

Minnesota RØKKR vs. Seattle Surge

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Boston Breach

OpTic Texas vs. Atlanta FaZe

This article will be updated throughout the Major Two qualifiers.