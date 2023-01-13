The first official matches for 2023 in the 2023 Call of Duty League are set to kick off on Jan. 13, with the opening qualifier matches for Major Two. The Major qualifiers will eventually lead to the Boston Major in February at the MGM Music Hall, with another set of vital CDL Points on the line for teams with goals of reaching Champs.
A lot has happened between the conclusion of Major One and now. The reigning champions in the New York Subliners found out they would not be hosting their own Major later in the year. The L.A. Guerrillas subbed in an entirely new starting roster around Arcitys via academy players Assault, Exceed, and JoeDeceives.
Former LAG starter Huke has joined OpTic, reuniting with Shotzzy and iLLeY, as the Green Wall moves on from AR legend Dashy and hopes the title-winning former Empire trio can gift Scump one final trophy.
Each team at the qualifiers will play five online matches over three weeks, which will determine seeding for all 12 teams at Major Two, a step up from the four matches over two weeks during qualifiers from Major One. The top eight from the qualifiers will have the advantage of starting in the upper bracket. All matches will be watchable on Twitch, with three matches broadcast on Friday and Sunday, and four on Saturday.
Here are the results from the qualifying matches for Major Two of the 2023 CDL season.
Friday, Jan. 13
Toronto Ultra vs. London Royal Ravens
Toronto lead 1-0
- Mercado Las Almas Hardpoint: 250-166 Toronto
Boston Breach vs. Minnesota RØKKR
Vegas Legion vs. Seattle Surge
Saturday, Jan. 14
Florida Mutineers vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
Minnesota RØKKR vs. London Royal Ravens
Atlanta FaZe vs. Seattle Surge
Los Angeles Thieves vs. New York Subliners
Sunday, Jan. 15
Toronto Ultra vs. Florida Mutineers
OpTic Texas vs. Boston Breach
Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Los Angeles Thieves
Friday, Jan. 20
New York Subliners vs. Florida Mutineers
Seattle Surge vs. OpTic Texas
Los Angeles Thieves vs. Toronto Ultra
Saturday, Jan. 21
Boston Breach vs. Vegas Legion
Los Angeles Thieves vs. London Royal Ravens
Toronto Ultra vs. OpTic Texas
Atlanta FaZe vs. Minnesota RØKKR
Sunday, Jan. 22
Vegas Legion vs. London Royal Ravens
Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Minnesota RØKKR
New York Subliners vs. Atlanta FaZe
Friday, Jan. 27
Florida Mutineers vs. London Royal Ravens
Vegas Legion vs. New York Subliners
Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
Saturday, Jan. 28
Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Toronto Ultra
Vegas Legion vs. OpTic Texas
Boston Breach vs. Florida Mutineers
Seattle Surge vs. New York Subliners
Sunday, Jan. 29
Minnesota RØKKR vs. Seattle Surge
Los Angeles Thieves vs. Boston Breach
OpTic Texas vs. Atlanta FaZe
This article will be updated throughout the Major Two qualifiers.