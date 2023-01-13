Former OpTic Texas star could be continuing his legacy with a new team

OpTic Texas star Brandon “Dashy” Otell could be returning to the Call of Duty League in the near future according to his recent stream.

Dashy was recently released from OpTic, which had been his home since 2018. Dashy has consistently been one of the best assault rifles in the game for the last four years, leaving fans confused as to why he would be dropped. According to head coach Raymond “Rambo” Lussier, Dashy’s removal from the starting roster was not due to performance issues but stuff going on behind the scenes.

While Dashy’s departure from OpTic was sudden it was not surprising. Before the start of the Modern Warfare 2 season, Dashy had been removed from the team before returning immediately the next day. Issues within the team were the root cause for Dashy’s ultimate breakup from OpTic but he claims he’s not done yet. On his stream today he revealed several teams are interested in him joining their rosters.

“Has there been interest,” Dashy said. “Yeah, I have had a few things pop up. I can’t really discuss too much, to be honest. I don’t want to keep you guys out of the loop but it be like that.”

With Dashy’s MVP performances in the last two years there will undoubtedly be a team who wants to bring him on. Teams like Atlanta FaZe, Toronto Ultra, and Boston Breach are just a few of the potential candidates although it is unlikely that teams will change rosters during the middle of the Stage Two qualifiers.