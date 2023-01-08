OpTic Texas finalizes CDL roster, reunites former world champs ahead of Stage 2

OpTic Texas has been a major talking point on social media after removing long-term member Brandon “Dashy” Otell from the main roster. This change came after OpTic Texas failed to make it past the group stage at the Call of Duty League Stage One Major back in December. The team that was once thought to be the “Atlanta FaZe Killers” have struggled to live up to their own expectations since forming at the beginning of Vanguard.

Now, OpTic finally has their new fourth. The org completed their roster by adding former Los Angeles Guerrillas and Dallas Empire player Cuyler “Huke” Garland to the squad.

On Aug. 17, OpTic Texas officially released Dashy and Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal from the roster with the intention of signing new talent. Just one day later OpTic reversed that move, bringing the duo back onto the roster before the start of the Modern Warfare 2 season. Since failing to make it to the playoffs at the Stage One Major, OpTic Texas has been vague on their plans for roster changes. Dashy openly said on streams that he was removed from the team, but the team itself didn’t announce his departure. Rumors surrounding a trade for Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson and Amer “Pred” Zulbeari floated around Twitter, but neither ended up happening.

Huke, who was released from the Los Angeles Guerrilas shorty after the holiday break, has now landed a starting spot on the most prestigious organizations in Call of Duty history. He will also be reuniting with two of his former teammates in iLLeY and Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro who all won their first World Championship rings together on Dallas Empire in 2020.

OpTic will most likely be counting on Huke’s previous experience with the members of OpTic to result in building chemistry within the new squad quickly. They have just a week until their qualifiers for the Stage Two Major begin on Jan. 15 against the Boston Breach.