OpTic Texas fails to secure Pred to complete CDL roster: ‘everything was attempted’

OpTic Texas has been the epicenter of rumors in the Call of Duty League during the holiday break, with multiple rumors coming forward that Brandon “Dashy” Otell had left the team. Many fans were shocked to discover that Dashy, who had been with OpTic Gaming since 2018, seemed to be leaving the organization. More rumors began to surface of potential candidates who could replace such a superstar talent. One involved former Chicago Huntsmen member Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson, and the other focused on Vanguard rookie of the year Amer “Pred” Zulbeari of the Seattle Surge.

However, news broke last night that Pred would not be joining OpTic Texas, which the player subsequently confirmed when he revealed to his viewers that a deal between the two sides could not be completed.

Since joining the Seattle Surge in 2021 Pred has been a highlight for the roster. Not only was he elected rookie of the year, but he was also crowned the MVP of the Stage Three Major in Toronto. The 21-year-old Australian is the latest up-and-coming talent in the CoD scene and will be one of the hottest free agents in the league when his contract with Seattle expires, which made it a no-brainer for OpTic Texas to pursue him. Just a few short hours after CDLIntel stated that Pred would be staying in Seattle, Pred himself got on stream to address some of the rumors.

Pred speaks on the OpTic move



he also said in another clip "we done everything we could it just wasn't possible" pic.twitter.com/3Iau3p9H56 — CDL Scrim Intel (@CdlScrimintel) January 8, 2023

“Let’s just say that everything that could have possibly happened to make it [OpTic Texas move] happen was attempted,” said Pred. “Let’s just leave it at that.”

With only a week left until matches start again and no more rumors as to who could join OpTic Texas fans are now anxious to see who could be joining the team. According to Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro, the team does in fact have a fourth player that he wishes he could leak, but no official announcements have been made.