On Feb. 5, the Atlanta FaZe beat the Los Angeles Thieves in the grand finals of the 2023 Call of Duty League’s second Major. And now, less than two weeks later, the next set of online qualifier matches for Major Three is getting underway.

The third Major of the 2023 CDL season is set to be hosted by OpTic Texas from March 9 to 12. But for the three weeks before that, the 12 CDL franchises will each play five online matches to determine their seeding for the LAN event.

Schedule for the qualifier matches from Feb. 17 to 19. | Image via Call of Duty League

Though there wasn’t quite enough time for a full-blown rostermania between the end of Major Two and the start of the Major Three qualifiers, several teams have made roster changes. Most notably, OpTic has replaced iLLeY with up-and-coming amateur talent Ghosty, who will be making his CDL debut for the league’s most popular team.

The Boston Breach is bringing in another Challengers player, Beans, to fill the shoes of Methodz, who retired at Major Two. The Vegas Legion went for a one-man change by swapping 2ReaL in for Prolute, while the Florida Mutineers made the most roster moves and now feature a squad of Havok, Brack, FeLo, and Capsidal.

Here are the results for all of the online qualifier matches for Major Three of the 2023 CDL season.

Friday, Feb. 17

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Vegas Legion

Vegas win 3-1

Mercado Las Almas Hardpoint: 250-130 Los Angeles

Al Bagra Fortress Search and Destroy: 6-4 Vegas

Breenbergh Hotel Control: 3-2 Vegas

Embassy Hardpoint: 250-201 Vegas

This article will be updated throughout the Major Three qualifiers from Feb. 17 to March 5.