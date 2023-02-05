Methodz shocks CDL Major 2 crowd with retirement announcement

Another longtime staple of the competitive Call of Duty scene has decided to retire in the middle of the ongoing season.

Methodz announced that he’s moving on from competing today in front of the Boston Breach’s hometown crowd at the 2023 Call of Duty League Major Two. The 25-year-old plans to move into full-time content creation.

This news comes after Methodz’s good friend and CoD legend Scump retired last month.

After 10+ years of competing, I’m retiring from professional Call of Duty. Thank you for changing my life pic.twitter.com/FYGWlAPWu7 — Methodz (@Methodz) February 5, 2023

Methodz and the Breach were eliminated from Major Two yesterday with a top-six placing. The veteran AR player competed with Boston and the Toronto Ultra throughout the CDL era of competitive CoD. He also represented several notable organizations in the pre-CDL era, including OpTic Gaming, FaZe Clan, Team Kaliber, Rise Nation, Echo Fox, and more.

One of his most notable achievements came when he won the CWL Atlanta Open in 2018 and was crowned the tournament MVP. Methodz hangs up his controller with three major tournament wins, according to the Call of Duty Esports Wiki, and over $234,000 in event earnings throughout his career, according to Esports Earnings.

While fans should expect to see plenty of Methodz on his stream moving forward, this news means that the Boston Breach will need to make at least one roster change before the Major Three online qualifiers kick off on Feb. 17. Boston’s roster now features Owakening, Vivid, and Nero. The team also has promising prospect Beans listed as a substitute, making him a potential candidate to be promoted to the main roster.