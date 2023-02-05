‘We just turned up’: OpTic Texas punch ticket to Sunday with sweep of Boston Breach at CDL Major 2

Just hours after being swept themselves, OpTic Texas rebounded in a big way to dominate the Boston Breach and advance to Championship Sunday at the Call of Duty League Boston Major with a 3-0 victory.

The series started with an absolute thriller in the series’ first map, Hydro Hardpoint. In a back and forth affair, Boston held a 245-211 lead late in the map. With Boston just five seconds from taking the map and a 1-0 lead, OpTic needed to play perfect to have avoiding a map loss. Thankfully for the Green Wall, they have Dashy on their side.

The MVP candidate came up huge, winning what seemed like every single gunfight down the stretch. With the Breach desperately trying to get into the Hardpoint, Dashy picked up two of the biggest kills of the match, taking down Methodz and Nero to keep Boston off the point and allow for reinforcements to arrive. The rotation to the next hill was won by OpTic, and Texas managed the unthinkable to take the 1-0 lead. While Dashy came up with the timely kills late in the map, Shotzzy put on a show of his own. The superstar notched 40 kills in the Hardpoint, good for a 1.74 K/D in a game mode his team has struggled with in recent matches.

GRADE A BANG OUT pic.twitter.com/ySFIaoXpzO — OpTic Texas (@OpTicTexas) February 4, 2023

Despite the gut-wrenching loss in map one, Boston came out firing in the series’ second map, Fortress Search and Destroy. The Breach took four of the map’s first five rounds and looked poised to tie the series at one map apiece. But from that moment on, OpTic flipped the proverbial switch and turned the map on its head.

After Texas finally got a round to stop the bleeding and bring it to a 4-2 count, iLLeY took over. While known for pulling out the sniper in SnD, the 2020 world champion made his plays with the TAQ-56 in hand count. He found all four players in the seventh round, notching an ace and cutting the Breach’s lead to just one. In a huge swing round that OpTic needed to win, iLLeY found another three kills and Texas brought the map to a 4-4 stalemate.

“We just turned up. I turned up. We just rebounded,” iLLeY, who sported a 1.83 K/D in the Search and Destroy, said after their victory. “Talked over our HP, what we wanted to do. Talked over our SnD. And just cleaned it up.”

In a one-vs-one situation featuring Shotzzy and Nero, Shotzzy continued his heroics by defending the planted bomb and finding the final kill needed to give his team the lead in a map that seemed all but over just minutes earlier. With yet another first blood in the round for OpTic, the Boston players fell one by one as the Green Wall found themselves just one more map win from Championship Sunday.

OpTic rode the momentum in the first round of the series’ third map, El Asilo Control. Starting on the offensive end, Texas found themselves down 16-5 in the lives count for the round. Despite the huge advantage for Boston, OpTic got a clean four-down and stacked the point for the win, giving themselves a huge leg up in the map.

No life lead needed 🫡 pic.twitter.com/WGH67DvZkc — OpTic Texas (@OpTicTexas) February 5, 2023

While Boston did manage to snag the next offensive round to tie the Control at 1-1, OpTic won the next two to clinch the map and punch their ticket to Sunday. They will have a rematch with the Los Angeles Thieves, whom they beat 3-2 on Thursday, on Sunday at 2pm CST for a spot in the Elimination Bracket Finals.