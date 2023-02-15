Florida Mutineers complete new CDL roster with latest free-agent signing

The Florida Muniteers have signed Capsidal, completing the team’s Call of Duty League starting lineup ahead of the start of the CDL’s Major Three online qualifiers this weekend.

Cap is primed to help form one of the tallest teams in CDL history, comprised of lone returner Havok and two other players who did not compete for Florida at the CDL Boston Major: Brack and FeLo.

It's time for a new change of scenery.



Welcome to the crew @Capsidal_ #FearTheDeep pic.twitter.com/rBbMF4MblH — Mutineers (@Mutineers) February 15, 2023

Days removed from its top-12 finish at Major Two, the Mutineers began retooling its roster with the release of MajorManiak. A day later, Florida announced two more moves, moving Vikul to a substitute role and bringing Brack back from the bench.

On Feb. 12, the Mutineers announced the departure of Davpadie, opening up a second roster spot for Florida. The search for Brack’s AR duo did not go on for long, however, as the Mutineers announced it had acquired FeLo from Decimate Gaming yesterday. Davpadie is reportedly going the other way to join the Boston Challengers Open 2023 champions.

Locked and loaded with its new roster, Florida will look to improve its status in the CDL pecking order. Nearing the midway point of the 2023 season, the Mutineers remain in 10th place with 50 CDL Points after Major Two, 20 points behind the eighth-seeded Seattle Surge.

Considering the other loud moves made around the league in recent days, including Ghosty replacing iLLeY on OpTic Texas and Beans taking over for Methodz in Boston, Florida appear to have assembled a more promising squad amid what has been a rapidly changing landscape.

The new-look Mutineers lineup will make its debut against the Atlanta FaZe on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3:30pm CT.