Vikul benched by Florida Mutineers amid roster reshuffle ahead of CDL Major 3

The Florida Mutineers has benched Javi “Vikul” Milagro from its starting lineup heading into the online qualifiers for Major Three of the 2023 Call of Duty League season.

The organization announced the move on Twitter today, adding that it will be looking for Vikul to “make some noise” in Challengers.

We know he'll make some noise in challengers 💙 pic.twitter.com/IOgONqDeA7 — Mutineers (@Mutineers) February 7, 2023

Vikul, 19, was in the midst of his debut season at the pro level. In Vanguard, the Spaniard stood out as an SMG player in the path to pro circuit to the tune of being named to the 2022 North American All-Challenger team, as well as helping Toronto Ultra’s North American Academy roster win the Minnesota and Boston Opens.

Heading into the Modern Warfare 2 season, Vikul’s fast pace and tempo were commonly seen as factors that could help the Mutineers.

This roster move comes one day after Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak announced his release from the Florida roster. The Mutineers earned a top-12 finish at Major Two over the weekend, falling 3-0 to the Los Angeles Thieves in the first round of the elimination bracket.

Just days before the start of the CDL Boston Major, the team notoriously replaced Carson “Brack” Newberry with David “Davpadie” Maslowski.

The CDL is scheduled to return with the online qualifiers for Major Three starting on Friday, Feb. 17. Florida will have at least two starting spots to fill before opening up play against the red-hot Atlanta FaZe on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 3:30pm CT.