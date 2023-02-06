Florida Mutineers and MajorManiak reportedly part ways ahead of CDL’s third stage

The 24-year-old had been with the team since last season.

The Florida Mutineers have apparently parted ways with MajorManiak ahead of the Call of Duty League’s third stage of the 2023 season, according to the AR player.

The longtime CoD veteran took to Twitter to announce his release from the roster, stating he is now an “unrestricted F/A for stage 3.”

unrestricted F/A for stage 3 — mike (@majormaniak) February 6, 2023

The 24-year-old had joined Florida during the 2022 CoD season after his release from the Minnesota ROKKR midway through the year. With the ROKKR, MajorManiak was a part of the 2021 Minnesota squad that overcame a 4-0 deficit in the grand finals of the CDL’s Stage V Major, winning five straight maps to claim the championship.

Previous to his stint with Minnesota, MajorManiak had also spent time with Atlanta FaZe during the 2020 season, playing alongside Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, and Priestahh. During his time with Atlanta, the team saw success during the CDL playoffs, with FaZe earning a runner-up place after losing to the Dallas Empire in the season’s championship.

Florida has yet to confirm details of the split, but the team had just made a move to replace Brack with Davpadie last month just days before the start of the CDL Boston Major. In his time as a player, MajorManiak has been revered for his extremely clutch play and for making big plays in the most timely moments.

The CDL will take a pause from play this week but will return with online Major qualifiers starting Friday, Feb. 17. Florida and their new look CoD roster will have a tough opening matchup for their first series, taking on a FaZe lineup fresh off of their Boston Major championship, on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3.30pm CST.