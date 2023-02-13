Birth of a Beantown legend? Boston Breach finds Methodz’s replacement ahead of CDL Major 3

The Boston Breach has found its replacement for the recently retired Methodz, and it’s none other than a player with a namesake that’s sure to be a hit with the hometown crowd.

The Breach announced today that Beans will be joining the starting roster after the surprise retirement announcement from Methodz at Major Two. He’ll join up with Owakening, Nero, and Vivid when Major Three begins its online qualifiers this weekend.

Beans first made a name for himself last season on the Toronto Ultra Academy EU squad before signing with Boston as a bench player this past September. He quickly found himself in the thick of it at Major One when Owakening was sick and unable to play. Beans performed well despite Boston’s inability to make it out of group play.

The players on Breach find themselves nearly smack dab in the middle of the CDL standings after Major Two. The Boston squad currently sits in seventh place in the league with 70 CDL points, 20 points behind the sixth-place OpTic Texas squad.

The 22-year-old from the U.K. will look to continue to build on his Major One momentum and help Boston climb the standings and place well in the final three Major events of the year.

Will Beans bake himself up to become a Beantown legend? The headlines kind of write themselves, so now it’s all up to the player to make it happen.

The new Boston Breach lineup will debut against the Toronto Ultra on Feb. 17 in a Major Three online qualifier match.