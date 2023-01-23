Where could Capsidal go after filling in for Los Angeles Thieves?

The Los Angeles Thieves have shined a spotlight on former Boston Breach rookie Kenyen “Capsidal” Sutton after bringing him on as an emergency substitute for Kenny last weekend.

Capsidal got his start in the Call of Duty League with Boston Breach during the Vanguard season but was dropped from the main roster toward the end of the season. Since then, Capsidal has played for a handful of Challengers teams with varying degrees of success.

Capsidal played for the Thieves during the second weekend of online qualifiers before Major Two when Kenny became too ill to play. The team played two matches with Capsidal, one against the Toronto Ultra, who took advantage of LAT’s lack of teamwork, and the London Royal Ravens, who were left stunned when the Thieves swept them. The team only had one scrim before playing their matches, according to Capsidal. With such short notice and practice time, it was impressive that the Thieves even won one of their two matchups.

Now that Kenny is expected to return to the starting lineup, there are several questions surrounding Capsidal and what is next for him after his stellar performance with the Thieves. His Twitter bio still lists him as a substitute for L.A. but there could be new opportunities coming to him in the near future.

Here is a theoretical list of teams that Capsidal could join for the rest of the 2023 CDL season.

Florida Mutineers

Florida remains toward the bottom of the leaderboard for yet another year. While the team has seen glimpses of success in the past, its rotation of rosters has proven to be hit or miss over the last few years. As an aggressive submachine gun player, Capsidal could bring the slaying power necessary to a team like Florida.

Boston Breach

While Boston did release Capsidal during the offseason, it could be time to bring him back to the roster. Not only would Capsidal have chemistry with some of the players on the team but he would be able to add more aggression to a squad that has been hit or miss in Modern Warfare 2. It’d certainly be an interesting storyline too if Capsidal returned to the organization that brought him into the CDL.

Vegas Legion

The Legion have been leaps and bounds better than they were with previous iterations of the team but still don’t seem capable of reaching the top right now. With the leadership of Clayster, this environment could be perfect for someone like Capsidal who is looking to hone his skills. He could also be the perfect duo for Temp and add some more speed to the team.

Los Angeles Thieves

Since Capsidal is still technically a substitute for the Thieves, there is a real possibility that he could remain with the team. He would have some chemistry with the players already, like with the Breach, and can clearly keep up with the former world champions. It is unlikely that Capsidal would permanently replace Kenny on the roster but he would still be a great player to have in a pinch if anything were to come up again in the future.