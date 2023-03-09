Everything is bigger in Texas, and so are the stakes as the Call of Duty League gets closer and closer to the end of the 2023 season and the start of Champs. Major Three in Texas represents the midway point of the season, with only two more Majors to follow.

All 12 CDL teams are in attendance at the OpTic-hosted event taking place at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will compete in a double-elimination bracket. But the bottom four teams in the Vegas Legion, Minnesota RØKKR, London Royal Ravens, and Florida Mutineers will start said bracket already in the lower portion.

Looking at the current CDL standings heading into the third Major, the Atlanta FaZe are sitting in first with a sizable lead over the rest of the pack, trailed by the New York Subliners, Toronto Ultra, L.A. Thieves, and OpTic. The foursome of the L.A. Guerrillas, Vegas, Florida, and London all currently sit at the bottom of the standings.

The team that comes out on top this weekend will take the lion’s share of the prize pool and CDL points: $200,000 and 65 CDL points. A total of $500,000 will be on the line in Texas. All matches will be best-of-five, except for the grand finals, which is a best-of-seven.

CDL 2023 Major Three bracket

Image via Call of Duty League

The seeding for the CDL Stage Three Texas Major was determined by three weeks of online qualifiers.

CDL 2023 Major Three scores and schedule

Image via Call of Duty League

Here’s the full schedule and results for the 2023 CDL OpTic Texas Major. Individual matches will be updated during and after the match itself. All match times are listed in CT and are subject to change or delays.

March 9 (upper bracket first round)

12:30pm CT: New York Subliners vs. Toronto Ultra

2pm CT: Seattle Surge vs. L.A. Guerrillas

3:30pm CT: Boston Breach vs. OpTic Texas

5pm CT: Atlanta FaZe vs. L.A. Thieves

March 10 (lower bracket first round)