The L.A. Thieves will look to build off their Major Four victory in April.

The final month of the 2023 Call of Duty League regular season is officially here. Only three weeks of online qualifier matches remain between May 5 and 21, leading up to the last Major of the year at the end of the month.

The fifth and final Major of the 2023 CDL season will be hosted by the Toronto Ultra from May 25 to 28. But before that point, the 12 franchises will each play five qualifier matches to determine their seeding for this all-important tournament.

Schedule for the qualifier matches from May 5 to 7. | Image via Call of Duty League

The Major Five qualifiers and corresponding LAN event mark the last chance for teams to earn CDL Points this year. Only the top eight squads in the CDL will qualify for the end-of-season playoffs, which will be held in Las Vegas from June 15 to 18.

Heading into the Major Five qualifiers, the Minnesota RØKKR are in eighth place, tentatively holding on to the final spot at CoD Champs 2023 with 150 CDL Points. The Vegas Legion are in ninth, trying to make a late-season playoff push with 130 CDL Points. But anything can happen over the next month and the standings could look significantly different at the end of May.

CDL Points standings as of May 4. | Image via Call of Duty League

Here are the results for all of the 2023 CDL Major Five qualifiers.

2023 CDL Major Five qualifier scores and results

Friday, May 5

OpTic Texas vs. Vegas Legion

Vegas lead 1-0

Embassy Hardpoint: 250-237 Vegas

Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Atlanta win 3-0

Al Bagra Fortress Hardpoint: 250-180 Atlanta

El Asilo Search and Destroy: 6-1 Atlanta

El Asilo Control: 3-0 Atlanta

This article will be updated throughout the Major Five qualifiers, which end on May 21.