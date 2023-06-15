The epic conclusion to the 2023 Call of Duty League season has arrived.

The 2023 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend is taking place from June 15 to 18 in Las Vegas. Only the top eight teams from the regular season will get the chance to compete in the playoffs for their share of over $2.3 million.

Schedule for the first two days of CoD Champs 2023. | Image via Call of Duty League

The regular season wrapped up at the end of May with the New York Subliners securing their second title of the year at Major Five. Led by MVP frontrunner HyDra, New York enter CoD Champs as the only CDL team to win multiple tournaments this season.

The Subliners’ opponent in the Major Five grand finals was the Atlanta FaZe, the No. 1 overall seed from the 2023 regular season and Major Two champions. The other teams to win titles this year include the Toronto Ultra at Major Three and the Los Angeles Thieves at Major Four.

OpTic Texas, on the other hand, enter this tournament after a last-place finish at Major Five despite going 5-0 in the online qualifiers before that event. Many fans will be curious to see how the most popular franchise in the CDL responds to that performance at the biggest event of the year. They’ll look to bounce back in their first match against the Boston Breach, who is debuting the young rookie Eric “Snoopy” Pérez at CoD Champs.

Initial bracket for CoD Champs 2023. | Image via Call of Duty League

The action at CoD Champs 2023 should be enthralling with eternal bragging rights and the chance to etch one’s name into the history books on the line. Here are the results for each match at the 2023 Call of Duty League Championship.

CoD Champs 2023 scores and results

Thursday, June 15

New York Subliners vs. Minnesota RØKKR (Winners bracket round one)

Minnesota lead 2-0

Mercado Las Almas Hardpoint: 250-226 Minnesota

Mercado Las Almas Search and Destroy: 6-3 Minnesota

This article will be updated throughout CoD Champs 2023, which ends on June 18.

