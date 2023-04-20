The second-to-last Major of the 2023 Call of Duty League season is here.

The 12 CDL franchises will compete at Major Four in Columbus, Ohio from April 20 to 23. The fourth Major was originally supposed to be held in New York, but it was officially moved to Columbus in February—and no fans will be in attendance as a result. Competitive CoD fans can still enjoy all the action from this $500,000 event on either Twitch or YouTube, though.

Initial bracket for Major Four. | Image via Call of Duty League

Over the last three weeks, from March 31 to April 16, the 12 CDL teams competed in five qualifier matches to determine their seeding for Major Four. OpTic Texas were the only team to go 5-0 in the Major Four qualifiers, securing the top seed for this event. But right behind them were the Los Angeles Thieves, Seattle Surge, New York Subliners, and Vegas Legion, who all went 4-1.

Most surprisingly, though, the Major Three champion Toronto Ultra went 1-4 in this set of online qualifiers, which means they have to try to defend their title from an immediate start in the losers bracket. The other teams that will begin Major Four in the lower bracket are the London Royal Ravens, Los Angeles Guerrillas, and Florida Mutineers.

Four-day schedule for Major Four. | Image via Call of Duty League

Although there won’t be a crowd roaring in the background of these Major Four matches, all of the teams in attendance will be fighting for those crucial CDL Points to try to lock in their spot in the top eight for CoD Champs 2023, which will be held in Las Vegas from June 15 to 18.

Here are all of the results for Major Four of the 2023 Call of Duty League season.

2023 CDL Major Four scores and results

Thursday, April 20

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Minnesota RØKKR

Los Angeles lead 2-0

Al Bagra Fortress Hardpoint: 250-187 Los Angeles

El Asilo Search and Destroy: 6-2 Los Angeles

This article will be updated throughout Major Four, which ends on April 23.