Call of Duty’s fourth Major of 2023 is here. And although it won’t have an audience of fans, there will be plenty of reason for viewers to tune into the livestreams on Twitch all weekend long.

This will be the second-to-last Major event of the year before the CoD Champs weekend in Las Vegas this June, so teams will be looking to solidify their spots in the standings moving into the final event.

NEW DROPS INCOMING 🫳



Check out all these rewards you can earn just by watching #CDL2023 Major IV 📺



🎁 https://t.co/Lv1UDev3VP pic.twitter.com/qJgB0B5WOf — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 17, 2023

There’s added incentive for viewers to watch as their favorite teams attempt to take home a trophy, including a slew of viewership drops on Twitch. Just by watching the matches, players can secure a weapon blueprint, calling cards, emblems, and XP tokens to use in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Here’s everything you need to do to get the MW2 drops by watching the CDL on Twitch.

All CDL Major Four Twitch drops and how to get them

Image via CDL

CDL Major Four Twitch drops for Thursday, April 20

Watch one hour: 60-minute double XP token and 60-minute double weapon XP token

60-minute double XP token and 60-minute double weapon XP token Watch 90 minutes: “Play Your Life” calling card

“Play Your Life” calling card Watch two hours: “I Dont Miss My 1’s” calling card

CDL Major Four Twitch drops for Friday, April 21

Watch one hour: 60-minute double XP token and 60-minute double weapon XP token

60-minute double XP token and 60-minute double weapon XP token Watch 90 minutes: “Mainstage Ready” calling card

“Mainstage Ready” calling card Watch two hours: “Get Carried” emblem

CDL Major Four Twitch drops for Saturday, April 22

Watch one hour: “EZ XP” weapon sticker and “It’s My Year” calling card

“EZ XP” weapon sticker and “It’s My Year” calling card Watch 90 minutes: 60-minute double XP token and 60-minute double weapon XP token

60-minute double XP token and 60-minute double weapon XP token Watch two hours: “Future Pro” weapon sticker

CDL Major Four Twitch drops for Sunday, April 23 (Championship Sunday)

Watch one hour: 60-minute double weapon XP token and “Oil Slick” weapon blueprint

60-minute double weapon XP token and “Oil Slick” weapon blueprint Watch 90 minutes: 60-minute double XP token

60-minute double XP token Watch two hours: “Get in my Backpack” weapon sticker

Viewers can also earn a 30-minute double XP token and a 30-minute double weapon XP token for every two hours watched throughout the entirety of Major Four, up to 14 total hours watched.

How to redeem CDL Major Four Twitch drops

Image via CDL

Here’s how to earn the Twitch drops during the CDL’s Major Four tournament: