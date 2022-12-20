NYSL won’t host a CDL Major this season ‘due to a variety of circumstances’

The New York Subliners confirmed today that it will not play host to Major Four as part of the 2023 Call of Duty League season “due to a variety of circumstances,” confirming a report from yesterday.

NYSL, the CDL team operated by the NYXL organization, was originally scheduled to host Major Four in 2023, with online qualifiers in March and April and the LAN finals set for April 13 to 16.

While the NYSL account did not expand upon the circumstances leading to this decision, there are a handful of reported reasons that likely led to the change being made. According to sources who originally spoke to esports.gg, the Kings Theatre venue in NYC is too small to host a CDL Challengers Open, and due to “disagreements between” NYXL and Boston Breach controlling organization Oxygen Esports, the previously used Helix Esports facility in Foxborough, Massachusetts is not available for Challengers.

The Boston Breach will be hosting Major Two this year from Feb. 2 to 5 at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston.

The latest development is sure to be disappointing for both the organization and NY fans who wanted to attend, but surely for the players as well. The NYSL roster just recently won the first CDL Major of the season and reportedly didn’t find out they were losing their home event until they were in Raleigh. At last year’s NYSL-hosted Major, the Subliners captivated the loud home crowd with a grand finals run.

According to sources that reportedly spoke to esports.gg, the “strong” belief is that the Florida Mutineers are the front runners to host Major Four this season, but nothing is set in stone. It’s possible that the CDL itself hosts the event like it did for Major One this past weekend or picks a different team to play host.