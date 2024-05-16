It’s been just under two months since the last LAN event of the 2024 Call of Duty League season wrapped up with Atlanta FaZe hoisting the trophy. But now, FaZe will look to defend their throne at CDL Major Three in Toronto.

The third Major of the 2024 CDL season will begin on Thursday, May 16 and run through Sunday, May 19. With the season well into its second half at this stage, all 12 professional CoD teams will be fighting hard for those important CDL Points in hopes of qualifying for the end-of-season playoffs in July.

The 2024 CDL Major Three schedule for May 16. Image via Call of Duty League

Since their dominant performance at Major Two in March, all Atlanta FaZe have done is continue to win, posting a flawless 7-0 record (and a 21-4 map count) during the 2024 CDL Major Three qualifiers. Right behind them at 6-1 are the Toronto Ultra, the host of Major Three, and OpTic Texas.

The Los Angeles Thieves also surprised many CoD fans by posting a 5-2 qualifier record, while four teams—the New York Subliners, Carolina Royal Ravens, Seattle Surge, and Miami Heretics—all ended up going 3-4. On the other hand, the Vegas Legion, Los Angeles Guerrillas, Minnesota RØKKR, and 0-7 Boston Breach will start Major Three in the losers bracket, automatically one series loss away from elimination.

The initial bracket for 2024 CDL Major Three. Image via Call of Duty League

Whether you’re rooting for Atlanta FaZe to capture back-to-back titles or want any other team to hand the juggernauts their first series loss since March 17, you can catch all the action from this tournament on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel. Here are the results from 2024 CDL Major Three.

2024 CDL Major Three scores and results

Thursday, May 16

Los Angeles Thieves vs. New York Subliners

New York win 3-1

Rio Hardpoint: 250-215 Los Angeles

6 Star Search and Destroy: 6-3 New York

Invasion Control: 3-1 New York

Vista Hardpoint: 250-184 New York

