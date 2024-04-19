The 2022 CDL Championship trophy on mainstage
Texas, OpTic will play host for the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend this summer

You know the Green Wall is going to show up and show out.
Scott Duwe
Apr 19, 2024

Green Wall, get ready: The 2024 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend is coming to Texas, home of OpTic Gaming, this summer.

OpTic and the CDL announced the news today that the event will take place from July 18 to 21 at the Credit Union of Texas Events Center in Allen, Texas, for four days of competitive Modern Warfare 3 action where a champ will be crowned.

“Everything is on the line: the money, the glory, and the Championship trophy,” the CDL said in the announcement. “With a season full of storylines, roster changes and epic battles, you can’t afford to miss this larger than life weekend!”

Currently, OpTic sits in third place in the league, so it’s very possible the Green Wall will be taking on another top team on Championship Sunday when everything is on the line.

Even though the venue is not technically OpTic’s home arena, playing in Texas will likely feel like a home series for the squad. This is usually the case anyway, considering OpTic’s popularity, but the proximity to the organization’s base in Austin means the audience is likely to be a sea of green.

The league revealed pricing for spectators, with tickets going for $29 on Thursday, $49 for Friday, and $79 each for both Saturday and Sunday, meaning anyone looking to attend the full event will have to shell out around $250.

The event will also host the 2024 Challengers Finals, a 16-team bracket where the grand finals will take place on main stage on Sunday before the CDL teams take over.

