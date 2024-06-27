Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Scrap, Envoy, and Insight of the Toronto Ultra smiling on stage at a 2024 CDL tournament.
Photo by Joe Brady via Call of Duty League
Category:
CoD

Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major 4

Scrap and the Toronto boys are looking to capture another title to end the regular season.
Image of Justin Binkowski
Justin Binkowski
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 01:50 pm

The online portion of the 2024 Call of Duty League season has officially wrapped up, which means there’s also only one more regular season LAN before CoD Champs.

Recommended Videos

The MW3 CDL season is quickly coming to a close. But before we actually reach that point, there’s still the 2024 Call of Duty League Major Four tournament in California with no fans in attendance from June 27 to 30. This event represents the final chance for the 12 franchises to try to earn CDL Points to finish in the top eight of the standings and qualify for the end-of-season playoffs.

Schedule for day one of 2024 CDL Major 4.
The schedule for the first day of 2024 CDL Major 4. Image via Call of Duty League

The CDL teams competed in this year’s final set of online qualifier matches over the last several weeks—and we saw some shocking results. OpTic Texas, who won Major Three in May, unexpectedly finished 1-6 in the CDL Major Four qualifiers, which means they’ll automatically start Major Four in the losers bracket. Toronto Ultra, on the other hand, came in first at 6-1, including a notable win over Atlanta FaZe, who also went 6-1. After that, five teams—the Seattle Surge, Los Angeles Thieves, Miami Heretics, Vegas Legion, and New York Subliners—all ended up going 4-3.

Looking at the overall 2024 CDL season standings, only 30 points separate fifth place from 11th, which means Major Four should be an absolute brawl for all those teams trying to scrape and claw their way into CoD Champs 2024.

Initial bracket heading into day one of 2024 CDL Major 4.
The bracket heading into the first day of action at 2024 CDL Major 4. Image via Call of Duty League

Competitive CoD fans who can’t watch all the intense battles at CDL Major Four on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel can stay up-to-date with the results in this article. Here are the scores and standings for 2024 CDL Major Four.

2024 CDL Major 4 scores and results

Thursday, June 27

Vegas Legion vs. Seattle Surge (winners bracket round one)

Vegas lead 2-1

  • Karachi Hardpoint: 250-244 Vegas
  • Karachi Search and Destroy: 6-3 Seattle
  • Invasion Control: 3-2 Vegas
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Justin Binkowski
Justin Binkowski
Dot Esports Editor. I primarily play, watch, and write about Call of Duty but can also occasionally be found feeding the enemy ADC in League of Legends. I have been following competitive Call of Duty since 2011 and writing about it since 2015.
twitter