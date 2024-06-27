The online portion of the 2024 Call of Duty League season has officially wrapped up, which means there’s also only one more regular season LAN before CoD Champs.

Recommended Videos

The MW3 CDL season is quickly coming to a close. But before we actually reach that point, there’s still the 2024 Call of Duty League Major Four tournament in California with no fans in attendance from June 27 to 30. This event represents the final chance for the 12 franchises to try to earn CDL Points to finish in the top eight of the standings and qualify for the end-of-season playoffs.

The schedule for the first day of 2024 CDL Major 4. Image via Call of Duty League

The CDL teams competed in this year’s final set of online qualifier matches over the last several weeks—and we saw some shocking results. OpTic Texas, who won Major Three in May, unexpectedly finished 1-6 in the CDL Major Four qualifiers, which means they’ll automatically start Major Four in the losers bracket. Toronto Ultra, on the other hand, came in first at 6-1, including a notable win over Atlanta FaZe, who also went 6-1. After that, five teams—the Seattle Surge, Los Angeles Thieves, Miami Heretics, Vegas Legion, and New York Subliners—all ended up going 4-3.

Looking at the overall 2024 CDL season standings, only 30 points separate fifth place from 11th, which means Major Four should be an absolute brawl for all those teams trying to scrape and claw their way into CoD Champs 2024.

The bracket heading into the first day of action at 2024 CDL Major 4. Image via Call of Duty League

Competitive CoD fans who can’t watch all the intense battles at CDL Major Four on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel can stay up-to-date with the results in this article. Here are the scores and standings for 2024 CDL Major Four.

2024 CDL Major 4 scores and results

Thursday, June 27

Vegas Legion vs. Seattle Surge (winners bracket round one)

Vegas lead 2-1

Karachi Hardpoint: 250-244 Vegas

Karachi Search and Destroy: 6-3 Seattle

Invasion Control: 3-2 Vegas

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy