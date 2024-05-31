OpTic Texas hoisting the trophy on stage after winning CDL 2024 Major 3.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Call of Duty League
Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifiers

This is the final set of online matches in MW3.
Image of Justin Binkowski
Justin Binkowski
|
Published: May 31, 2024 01:48 pm

It’s time for the final push to qualify for CoD Champs 2024.

The 2024 Call of Duty League Major Four qualifiers kick off on May 31 and run through June 23, giving each team seven more online matches to try to earn the best seeding possible for the last regular-season LAN in MW3.

Schedule for 2024 CDL Major 4, week 1 qualifiers.
Here’s the qualifier schedule for May 31 to June 2. Image via Call of Duty League

Major Four will take place from June 27 to 30 but will be held without fans in California after the Carolina Royal Ravens backed out as the event’s host. After this set of online qualifier matches and Major Four itself, only the top eight teams in terms of CDL Points will earn a spot in the end-of-season CoD Champs playoffs in Texas from July 18 to 21.

Looking at the standings heading into the Major Four qualifiers, the top four teams—Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Texas, Toronto Ultra, and New York Subliners—are almost certainly locked in for CoD Champs. The last four spots, though, are where things get interesting. The Miami Heretics and Seattle Surge are tied for fifth place with 130 points—and only 20 points separate them from the Vegas Legion and Los Angeles Guerrillas, who are tied for 10th place at 110. All of these matches over the next month are going to be incredibly intense and will have massive implications on the rest of the CDL season.

Here are the results for the 2024 CDL Major Four qualifiers, with the most recent match listed at the top.

2024 CDL Major Four qualifier scores and results

Friday, May 31

Toronto Ultra vs. Seattle Surge: Starts at 1pm CT

This article will be updated during the CDL Major Four qualifiers, which run from May 31 to June 23.

Justin Binkowski
Dot Esports Editor. I primarily play, watch, and write about Call of Duty but can also occasionally be found feeding the enemy ADC in League of Legends. I have been following competitive Call of Duty since 2011 and writing about it since 2015.