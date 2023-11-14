Best guns for MW3 Zombies, listed

While the majority of guns in Modern Warfare 3 are valid choices to mow down zombies, a few stand out amongst the pack for those brave enough to enter the red zone of Urzikstan.

With Pack-a-Punch in mind, these are our picks of the best guns to use in MW3 Zombies.

MWZ: Best weapons to use

Please bear in mind this is based on the Dot team’s personal opinion. We have spent a ton of hours using exfil waves (and breaking the game), completing contracts, heading into the red zone, and facing the Stormcaller. Regardless of our top picks, each weapon should be put in the Pack-a-Punch machine multiple times. You will need a total of 30,000 Essence for the three levels of Pack-a-Punch.

Our top 10 weapon picks in no particular order for MWZ are:

Ray Gun

Wunderwaffe

FR 5.56

Holger 26

SVA 545

MCW 6.8

BAS-B

MTZ-762

Longbow

RGL-80

Shoutout to the Karambit (which I sadly lost in my run) and the Akimbo WSP Stinger for packing decent damage and offering a fast way to move across the map without the help of vehicles, Aether Tears, or Redeploy Drones. These are also incredibly helpful in low-threat zones and to clear zombie hordes. Their real use, however, remains inside the lower threat areas, rather than taking these in with you even after Pack-a-Punching.

While pretty much every weapon is a viable option in the low-threat zones of Urzikstan, not every weapon is powerful enough to take on the red zone. With that in mind, these are our top 10 picks for MW3 Zombies.

Wonder Weapons: Ray Gun and Wunderwaffe DG-2

The glorious Wunderwaffe. Screenshot by Dot Esports The unforgiving Ray Gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Of course, the Wonder Weapons are undoubtedly the best in MW3 Zombies. However, their spawns are incredibly rare and even if you manage to get their permanent schematics, the 48-hour cooldown period stops you from frequently using them in your deployments. But if you get your hands on one of these weapons randomly via a loot cache, Mystery Box, or as a reward, make sure to hold onto it for dear life.

For those looking for a Ray Gun schematic, visit the Legacy Fortress and complete it for a great chance of picking up its Acquisition for Schematic Crafting. The Wunderwaffe is harder to come by and will likely need you to venture into the great unknown of the red zone to obtain it.

Three-Burst Weapons: FR 5.6

Only three bullets are needed to kill for the FR 5.56. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is my top pick when it comes to three-burst weapons, but any can really be used when heading into the red zone. You must Pack-a-Punch the FR 5.56 for it to stand a chance in medium to high-threat zones. However, the FR 5.56 can kill zombies in low-threat areas with a single burst. This not only conserves your ammo but it makes grinding for Essence, weapon XP, and exfil farming an absolute breeze.

The FR 5.56 is a versatile weapon for all ranges. It offers an easily manageable hip-fire, alongside the ability to take out mercenaries and zombies in an insanely quick time to kill.

Light Machine Guns: Holger 26

Ammo matters with the Holger 26. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Holger 26 is another great weapon for MW3 Zombies. LMGs are a good shout for MWZ due to their large magazine. They are perfect for farming kills and dishing out damage to higher-tiered enemies. You should use this weapon when completing Eliminate the Bounty Contracts because you can continue to shoot the target for critical damage with its default 60-round magazine. The Holger can easily take out multiple zombies within quick succession without an Ammo Mod. Just make sure you aim for the head.

Assault Rifles: SVA 545

Is the default SVA 545 worth your time? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The SVA 545 is the default weapon for MW3 Zombies but that doesn’t mean it isn’t useful. It’s default for a reason. With a comfortable feel, easy recoil pattern to control, and usefulness in its Pack-a-Punch upgrades, the SVA is a great weapon to invest in from the get-go. While it doesn’t appear special from the beginning of your deployment, you should spend a little time and Essence to Pack-a-Punch and increase its overall damage for the later portion of MWZ (missions and red zone gameplay).

We recommend this weapon for its versatile gameplay to get in and out of fights without over-committing, its ability to hip-fire and shoot from a distance, and its good mobility.

Marksman Rifles: MCW 6.8

Presenting the critical shooter, the MCW 6.8. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Due to its more precise firing rate, the MCW is a great weapon to Pack-a-Punch and take on higher-tiered enemies in medium to high-threat zones. It’s best used from afar, similar to a sniper rifle. With decent mobility to back it, the MCW offers easy repositioning to counter enemies trying to get close. The MCW allows you to adjust to every critical and weak spot the enemy has, allowing you to stick to headshots, or target that critical damage.

While its con is a slower firing rate, you shouldn’t be using this weapon with an aggressive playstyle. Play for medium to long-range fights and reposition with your high mobility secondary to gain the upper hand in the fight once more.

Battle Rifles: BAS-B and MTZ-762

A safe bet, the BAS-B. Screenshot by Dot Esports A decent option, the MTZ-762. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The BAS-B and MTZ-762 are great options for MW3 Zombies due to their consistency and high damage. They offer mobility and great range where others don’t. I recommend these weapons for close to mid-range battles unless you are good at handling the recoil. While you may be dishing out more bullets than you’d normally like to, your ammo replenishes easily after killing enemies (so long as you run over their corpses to pick up the supplies).

You can easily wipe hordes of zombies, clear mercenary groups, and take on some of the heavy-hitting, high-threat bosses so long as you Pack-a-Punch these Battle Rifles throughout your deployment.

Sniper Rifle: Longbow

The underrated pick, the Longbow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Longbow is an underrated weapon. It’s useful against Mercenary Camps and Strongholds, alongside being able to clear cysts inside Infected Strongholds and Aether Nests with a single bullet. This is the perfect weapon for those who only have two-plate armor vest, limited ammo, and armor plates. This requires a patient player who can clear the area and move in to sweep for supplies and ammo to replenish their Longbow.

If you want to use the Longbow, you can pick this up at the Ghalia Seaside Hotel. You need to beat the Rook boss in the area for this weapon to drop as loot. Make sure you have a decent Assault Rifle to run as your secondary. Pretty much anything will do inside the low to medium-threat zones, however, you will need to Pack-a-Punch both weapons to stand a chance in Old Town (red zone).

Launchers: RGL-80

An explosive threat, the RGL-80. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The RGL-80 is the perfect weapon for clearing strongholds, zombie hordes, and taking on higher-tiered enemies in medium to high-threat regions. Just like our other recommendations, the RGL-80 requires Pack-a-Punch upgrades to deal enough damage against red zone enemies.

Its only flaw is the limited amount of ammo it has. Make sure to use the Ammo Caches whenever they are nearby, alongside maintaining a healthy balance between completing contracts, and missions, and looting caches for supplies.