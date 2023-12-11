There’s no shortage of awesome assault rifles in Call of Duty, but we think we have a sleeper pick in our best SVA 545 loadout in Warzone.

While the early meta dictates that players use an LMG or sniper rifle, the assault rifles on offer from Modern Warfare 3 are also full of potential. We think the SVA 545 is slept on a little bit and have some tips on how to maximize your loadout for success in Urzikstan.

Here’s what we think is the best SVA 545 loadout in Warzone.

Best SVA 545 loadout in MW3 Warzone

One of several AR options in Urzikstan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the SVA 545 may lose out to some other MW3 assault rifles, it’s still a favorite of many players, especially those who leveled it up in multiplayer and found themselves trying it out in Urzikstan. If you can maintain its recoil, the SVA 545 is a solid gun in BR.

Best SVA 545 attachments in MW3 Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: STV Precision Barrel

STV Precision Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag or 60 Round Mag

I like to use a similar set of attachments across several different assault rifles in Warzone, with two of the meta mainstays being the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor and Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic because they excel in dealing damage at range.

This loadout works well as a long-range primary or even a sniper support secondary but can handle its own in a multitude of engagement varieties thanks in large part to the Bruen Heavy Support Grip, which does a masterful job of helping handle the weapon while firing at full auto.

Tip: This SVA 545 loadout has an effective damage range of 37.5 meters, so keep that in mind when trying to hit enemies that are small on your screen.

The only swap I may suggest is switching to a 60 Round Mag for the magazine slot since Warzone has a higher time-to-kill than multiplayer and may require extra shots, but that means trading off some Aim Down Sight Speed along with general Mobility.

Best SVA 545 perks and equipment in MW3 Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: Ghost

Secondary Weapon: WSP Swarm or Rival-9

WSP Swarm or Rival-9 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

The SVA 545 works well with a standard set of perks that I like to run in Warzone that accentuates a faster playstyle, which can be done quite easily with the SVA 545, even as an assault rifle. Of course, when needing to move quickly across Urzikstan, I always pop a smoke grenade and pull out my SMG of choice (the WSP Swarm right now) before high-tailing it between cover.