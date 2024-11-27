How to play Prop Hunt in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty is not always about omnimovement sweating and seeing who’s the best or who has the best gamer chair and equipment. Sometimes, like in Prop Hunt, fun is still the objective.

In party modes like Prop Hunt in Black Ops 6, it’s all about getting together with friends for some laughs as opposed to showing off who’s got the best gun skill. In this mode, you’ll quickly see who’s got the best creativity, imagination, and juke moves.

Here’s everything to know about the mode Prop Hunt in BO6.

What is Prop Hunt in BO6?

Where are you?! Image via Activision

Prop Hunt is a hilarious and fun party mode in Call of Duty and other games that is a spin on the childhood classic hide-and-seek. One team must seek while the other team hides, disguised as a prop on the map.

These props can be anything from tables and chairs to motorcycles, pots, books, and everything in between. The seekers must find and shoot the props, while the props must do their best to hide or escape the seekers when found.

Prop Hunt can be found as a playlist in BO6 multiplayer whenever it’s available, and it’s usually only playable for a limited time before being taken away and coming back some time later.

How to play Prop Hunt in BO6

Become the table. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the beginning of each round, the hiding team has 30 seconds to become a prop and hide somewhere. When the countdown ends, the seekers are free to run around the map and try to find the hiders.

As a prop, you randomly spawn in as a prop that can be found somewhere on the map. Your job is to camouflage within the map and hide well enough that the seekers can’t find you. You can also whistle to distract the enemy team or stun them when you’re found to try and escape.

After spawning, you are able to change randomly into another prop twice. Do this when you can’t find a spot as your current prop, or if you are on the run from seekers and want to switch quickly to give them the slip.

If found, use one of your stuns to run away from the enemies and hide around a corner or in a new room by blending in or swapping to another prop to throw them off.

As a seeker, your only task is to find the hiders by trying to find what looks out of the ordinary on the map itself. You have two guns and a stun grenade that you can use to try and suss out the hiders, and when you do, shoot the prop to eliminate them.

Keep your eyes peeled for anything that looks like it’s out of place. If you see a prop move, ping the area so your teammates know where it is and try to shoot it before they can run away.

Listen closely for the props whistling, too, because that will give away their position. If you hear a prop whistle close by, use your stun to try and see if it gets a hitmarker to expose where the prop is hiding. You can also just shoot wildly until you kill a prop or get another hitmarker since you don’t run out of ammo.

