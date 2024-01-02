Best WSP Swarm MW3 Zombies loadout

You have access to over 100 weapons in Call of Duty MW3 Zombies, but some weapons are a tier above all of the others. The WSP Swarm submachine gun is certainly one of those weapons, as it has a blistering high fire rate and strong damage to fight the undead.

However, the WSP Swarm can be quite a difficult weapon to use if you don’t outfit it with the right attachments, especially in Zombies. Without some key attachments, the SMG can have extremely high recoil and take a while to kill even a single base zombie. Luckily, I have designed the perfect loadout for the WSP Swarm in MW3 Zombies, which you can see in the guide below.

Best loadout for the WSP Swarm in MW3 Zombies

The WSP Swarm’s Zombies loadout. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle : S-37C DL Breacher Device

: S-37C DL Breacher Device Barrel : WSP Zip Barrel

: WSP Zip Barrel Laser : Hipshot L20

: Hipshot L20 Magazine : 100 Round Drum

: 100 Round Drum Conversion Kit: WSP Akimbo Brace Stock

This entire loadout is designed around the WSP Akimbo Brace Stock Conversion Kit, which is unlocked by reaching max level and completing a specific challenge with the WSP Swarm. The kit allows you to have two WSP Swarms at the same time, one in each hand. While this eliminates your ability to aim down sights at all, it does allow you to deal a ton of damage simultaneously.

To help your accuracy with the Akimbo attachment, I have also equipped the Hipshot L20 laser and the S-37C Breacher Device, both of which improve hipfire spread and accuracy. The WSP Zip Barrel increases sprint-to-fire time so you can get shots off quicker while the 100 Round Drum gives you a grand total of 200 bullets to shoot at once.

If you manage to Pack-A-Punch the WSP Swarm with this loadout, which I recommend, that magazine capacity will be increased to 200 bullets for each gun, meaning you have a total of 400 bullets at once. This loadout is perfect for mowing down hordes of zombies, defeating Specials and Elites, and perhaps even taking on some of the stronger bosses in Urzikstan. However, I do suggest that you always stay in close quarters with the WSP Swarm, as you want to ensure you’re making the most out of the hipfire element. Shooting at long range won’t do you much good and will just waste bullets in the process.

If you’re interested in the best altogether loadout for MW3 Zombies, you can check out our previous guide that goes into more detail around the equipment, Field Upgrade, and other items you should equip.